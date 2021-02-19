Digital London Fashion Week kicks off





LONDON (Reuters) – A fully digital London fashion week kicked off on Friday, with designers hoping to lure trendy followers into the comfort of their homes with their latest designs. With Britain under a nationwide lockdown, the videos released have replaced the usual catwalk presentations. Nearly 100 brands of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear will share their collections over the coming days, having to adapt their presentation of their clothes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s really tough … for everyone right now but especially in the fashion industry, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, told Reuters. Fashion Week (offers) that inspiring, uplifting glow connected with creativity and truly reflecting on the impact of fashion on society and culture. And we need it. Turkish designer Bora Aksu said she was inspired by 19th-century French mathematician Sophie Germain, who he said felt her own isolation when she was discriminated against because of her gender, but thrived. The models strolled through an empty Tate Britain museum, dressed in bespoke suits, boxed cashmere coats and lace frilled dresses. Aksu layered voluminous tulle shirts and skirts and put lace capes over coats, using a color scheme of pink, black, navy blue, turquoise, red and yellow. I was trying to find something that (could) bring hope to this time, he said. With the pandemic of store, studio and factory closures, as well as reduced travel, the fashion industry was hit hard last year. In Britain, high street giants Debenhams and Arcadia collapsed with online fashion retailers Boohoo and ASOS last month setting their sights on their brands. Brexit has affected business as well. Earlier this month, some 450 figures from the UK fashion industry signed an open letter to the government warning that the sector, which contributes £ 35 billion ($ 49 billion) to the economy, was at risk of ‘be decimated by the Brexit trade deal due to new travel rules and red tape. While London may not have as many big brands as the other fashion capitals, New York, Milan and Paris, it has long been known as a center of creativity and young talent. Among the brands featured this fashion week are Burberry, Molly Goddard and Mark Fast. Victoria Beckham shared a lookbook for her upbeat but realistic line last week, showcasing military-inspired coats as well as colorful or printed jersey and georgette dresses. (1 USD = 0.7143 pounds) Reporting by Hanna Rantala and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alex Richardson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos