Colin Biros Akron Zips NCAA Men’s College Football Season 2021

Usually the only sounds that fill college football stadiums this time of year are the echoes of a howling wind accompanying falling snowflakes.

In this mad environment of a global pandemic, the sound of action on the ground will soon be echoing on empty booths across the country, including at Akron University. The Zips are one of many college programs to play a spring season and Jackson High School graduate Colin Biros can’t wait.

Forget the chilly temperatures and the unique season schedule, Biros is ready for Akron’s 14-game regular season.

“It’s just a luxury to train for something honestly,” Biros said. “All of our spring activities were cut short last year and it was a very difficult time for all of us. We didn’t know if we were going to have this opportunity. It would have been very difficult to go into another spring without knowing when we were going to be able to play again. “

The Zips will start on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday against Pittsburgh, one of three nationally ranked opponents they will face in their first three matches. The Panthers are ranked # 3 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer.com Top 25.

A trip to No. 12 Kentucky on February 25 follows ahead of Akron’s scheduled home opener against No. 9 Marshall on March 2.

To prepare, Akron had two scrimmages against Villanova and Dayton earlier this month. Biros said the chance to compete with other teams reinvigorated what had become grueling training sessions.

“Playing in scrum the last few weeks has been an interesting feeling,” Biros said. “It was good to compete with new faces. We were all so used to competing with our teammates and those specific trends that it was a good change. We spent the scrums trying to get back in shape, getting used to it. naturally, competition and just trying to develop our style. “

Expect this style to include a lot of Biros this season.

The 5-foot-7 junior has already contributed his share of great moments to the program.

After:Colin Biros makes his dream come true with Akron Soccer

He was a sophomore All MAC first-team selection in 2019 when he scored two goals and one assist. This included the winning goal of defeating West Virginia and securing Akron the Mid-American Conference regular season title.

As a rookie, Biros helped Akron finish as a national runner-up after a 1-0 loss to Maryland in the title game. He got an assist in Akron’s 5-1 rout against Michigan State in the College Cup national semifinals. He scored the winner by a header in the 81st minute in the Elite Eight when the Zips toppled three-time defending national champion Stanford 3-2 to reach the College Cup. He also had assists on game-winning goals in the 2018 MAC title and semi-final game.

Biros will be hoping the Zips find a way to score more goals in the net this spring after going 6-10-2 overall in 2019. Eight of their 10 losses were by one goal. In seven of those one-goal losses, they’ve scored just once or been shut out.

“The biggest thing for us will be scoring goals,” said Biros. “Once we realized that last season we were a very good team. Unfortunately, a lot of times people only saw the final scores and saw Akron lose 2-1 or 1-0. They don’t see not the ins and outs of every game and how we were controlling some of those tight losses, there were only a few games that I thought we weren’t last season.

“I think we need to be a little more decisive in our third attack. If we can be more lethal around the net on the offensive end, I think we might surprise some people.”

Biros won’t be talking to many people after being named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason list Top 100 of the country’s best players. Biros arrived at n ° 47.

“It was nice to see that my name was still there after all this time,” Biros said. “Obviously it’s an honor. It would be nice to see more conference players on this list, though.”

Only two MAC players made these rankings Biros and his teammate Carlo Ritaccio, who was No. 24.

“I was a little surprised by this,” Biros said. “There are some really good players in this conference. Bowling Green, West Virginia and West Michigan are all very good teams. They are great programs. It’s a very working-class conference and everyone is working. hard. I think you’ll hear about that. more MAC names to come throughout the season. “

Join Cliff at [email protected]

Sure Twitter: @chickmanREP