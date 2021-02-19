Eva La Cz Launches Jewel Collection Of Stunning Handmade Girls’ Dresses





RAMSEY, Minn., February 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Eva La Cz is proud to announce the launch of her latest limited collection of exquisite, artisan girls’ dresses, featuring seven dress styles ideal for any formal event in any season. The Jewel Collection, featured in the Flying Solo event during New York Fashion Week on Saturday February 13, was inspired by Eva’s four children whom she affectionately calls her “jewels”. The sapphire dress | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Flying Solo

The pink topaz dress | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Flying Solo

The one-of-a-kind creations were designed to reflect the natural beauty and brilliance of seven precious jewels: sapphire, ruby, pearl, pink topaz, emerald, amethyst and blue topaz. The carefully designed dresses represent each piece of jewelry uniquely through materials and design, with stunning details such as long chiffon sleeves, sequined lace appliques, elegant sequined lace, sparkling sequins, Full-length satin bows, playful twists on traditional cap sleeves, corset-style lacing, dramatic open back, sequin-wrapped bows, lightweight tulle, scalloped hems and more. “These are truly unique creations, and I am very proud to launch a collection inspired by my four beautiful children,” Cz said. “The vision of this collection is based on seeing my children as precious jewels and on how nature provides us with such beautiful stones formed only from minerals and rocks. Jewelry comes in all shapes and sizes, and just like our children, it shines. We want little girls around the world to shine like these precious jewels. “ The Jewel collection is limited to 10 dresses per style, with each handcrafted dress custom made to a child’s specific measurements. They are made from high quality fabrics, ensuring that each dress is long lasting for enjoyment through generations. The gorgeous dresses were revealed during New York Fashion Week on Saturday February 13, marking the first time that Eva La Cz and her designs were presented in the premier international design event. She is a third generation seamstress, gifted with the talent of her mother and grandmother, who created beautiful hand-sewn clothes for their family in Porto Rico. The Jewel collection by Eva La Cz is open for pre-orders from Saturday February 20, and will be officially launched on Saturday March 6. Those interested can view the superb collection and order online, at https://evalacuz.com/. Press contact:

Jennifer ladd

Marketing director

620-820-0004

[email protected] SOURCE Eva La Cz Related links https://evalacuz.com/

