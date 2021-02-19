Mango launches its low impact denim collection – sourcing journal





Mango’s connection to the Mediterranean Sea and the landscape inspired the Spanish fast-fashion brand’s latest denim collection – stylistically and how it was made. Related Articles The Barcelona brand recently launched a denim line that uses technologies such as laser or ozone to provide durable and efficient solutions for washing and finishing each garment. Mango reports that these finishing technologies reduce collection water consumption by 30 million liters, compared to traditional methods. Water management is part of Mango’s sustainability plan. The company is “firm” in its intention to work towards a more responsible business model. By 2025, Mango aims to source 100% of the cotton it uses from sustainable sources and to recycle 50% of its polyester. The brand strives for 100% of the cellulose fiber it uses to come from a “controlled origin” by 2030. In October, the company signed the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which sets out 16 principles for the fashion industry to work together to reduce its significant contribution to climate change. These principles aim to reduce greenhouse gases in facilities, supply chain and logistics. “Through innovation and adaptation of sustainable technologies and processes, we create collections that help us reduce our footprint,” said Beatriz Bayo, Director of Sustainability at Mango. “In collaboration with other teams and our clothing and fabric suppliers, we are constantly looking for production alternatives and more sustainable materials.” Mango opted for a Mediterranean decor for the campaign for the denim collection. The range smacks of 90s influences, especially in the women’s line. Key items include pleated mom jeans and loose denim jackets. Vintage washes enhance the retro vibe in items like denim mini dresses and long denim skirts with a front slit. Powdery tones bring a natural element to puff sleeve denim shirts and belted jumpsuits for women. The men’s line offers tricolor jeans and zipped denim jackets, as well as a range of ecru staples. For kids, Mango focuses on the scaled-down version of trendy styles for men and women, including an indigo chore jacket, white wide leg jeans, and genderless denim jackets.







