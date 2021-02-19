M&S launched a 40s version of Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress





Kate Middleton’s polka-dot dresses are a well-documented style statement – from Jenny Packham’s powder blue polka-dot shift dress she wore after Prince George was born in 2013, to the black and white number she wore at the women’s singles final. of Wimbledon in 2018. And who can forget the now-sold-out polka-dot dress from Swedish label & Other Stories on their royal “Down Under” tour? But last July, an Emilia Wickstead polka dot shirt dress debuted and set the internet on fire. The Duchess donned the dress while promoting her business Tiny Happy People – aimed at providing parents with free digital resources to help them during pregnancy until the age of five. More woman & home: The best winter coats for women to see you get through a cold spell in style

The best leggings for style, comfort and exercise – whether you’re WFH or hitting the gym Posting the event on Kensington Royal’s official Instagram account, fans around the world praised the Duchess’s Anatola Polka Dot Pleated Crepe Shirtdress. The exact dress was originally retailed at 1565, and was later reduced to 469 on sale, meaning it is now (unsurprisingly) sold out in all sizes. But the good news is that M&S ​​has released an incredibly similar version for just $ 69. [39.50] just in time for the warmer weather. (Image credit: M&S Collection) Complete with the same button down shirt style front, same midi length and same print, the only thing missing is the belted waist details, which maybe isn’t a bad thing after so many months of locking up. There’s just one caveat: if there’s one thing we know about the styles Kate Middleton supports, it’s that they sell out fast.

