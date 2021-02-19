How to keep your formal look on point? | Most Wanted Products

It has become an innuendo to judge an individual’s personality by their dress. Whether it’s a wedding or an office look, men’s clothing and men’s accessories are things that liven up their personality. That is why it is better to choose your outfits without wrinkles, well fitting and comfortable.

For example, if your office asks you to wear formal wear every time, you should start taking your grooming and outfits very seriously.



And to help you improve your dress game and give you more confidence, here we have put together some of the must-have clothes and accessories that you should have in your closet if you are often in a formal environment that will help you keep your outfit. game intact.

The first and most important on the list is a slim blazer. Whether it’s a wedding or an office meeting, he’ll get you through it all with a few bonus points. If you are looking for a stylish blazer that you can wear everyday i.e. office look or party look, you have a lot of options like single breasted blazer, double breasted blazer. The MANQ blazer is a single-breasted blazer, made of a lightweight poly-viscose fabric with a notched collar designed with a clean cut and a modern design that gives it a formal look. If you are looking for office attire, this might be what you are looking for.

And if you are more into casual looks and like to wear fancy, you can go for a blazer with a shawl collar or a notched lapel collar, you can also look at them:

The most underrated yet essential element of an outfit is a formal shirt. It is something that gives you an elegant look with a great contrast with your suit or blazer. One of the basic things to consider is that you should look for comfortable clothing with a stylish look that complements your blazer and pants. And the most important thing to consider is that the shirt should be wrinkle free and snug. There are a large number of options available and you can choose different types of shirts depending on the occasion that you need to go on. For example, if you are looking for casual outings, you can go with any shirt, whether it is patterned, a plain shirt with a Chinese collar, or a wide collar. If you are looking for a shirt that you will wear under a tuxedo, you can go for a button down collar with a solid look as it is considered the most formal type of shirt and is also perfect for putting on a bow. And if you are looking for office wear, you can go with a plain shirt with a stand-up collar or a wide-spread collar. The most common and trendy color that goes with almost any blazer is white and you must have a comfortable white shirt in your closet as it contrasts with everything and also gives a decent and professional look.

Here are a few other options you can consider:

We all have a certain perception of pants that they shouldn’t be fitted and should be worn as is. But now the trend has changed and people like to wear skinny pants that compliment their physique and personality even more. And if you are looking for a change in your professional look and try something new and follow the trend, you should look for skin fit pants or chinos. It will definitely compliment your shirt and blazer and also help you improve your comfort. If you’ve made up your mind and are looking for options that you can choose from, the Blackberry Skinny Fit Pants should be the one for you. It is made of cotton and is super comfortable and stylish.

If you are looking for more options, you can also check them out:



A pair of socks is an essential accessory and should be there in your wardrobe. Whether formal shoes or sneakers, you should wear socks with each shoe for hygiene and comfort. Socks should be comfortable with breathable mesh and looser elastics. You can match the color of your socks with your pocket square, tie or belt to look chic and grab attention. And if you are looking for premium socks in a pocket range and a stylish look, Navysport men’s socks may be what you have been looking for.



According to some fashion bloggers, the first thing everyone notices about you is your shoes and can be considered the number one accessory to buy. But one thing to take into account is not to buy them just for their looks, even if they contrast with your outfit. It must be comfortable so that it can be used on a daily basis. Besides comfort, you should consider the occasion and choose shoes according to it. If you are looking for shoes for casual evenings, you can go with sneakers or moccasins. But if you are looking for office wear or any other formal wear, you should go for formal shoes, with or without laces. For example, The Hush Puppies designed this leather slip-on shoe and is perfect for your office outfit or any formal occasion. It’s a slip-on shoe with a closed toe and a comfortable flat heel.

If you are looking for shoes with heels or laces, you can also consider these:



The watch has long been the most important accessory for men. It always complements your outfit with an elegant look. Whether it’s a formal occasion or a night out with friends, a watch is something you should always wear almost anywhere. If you are looking for something that you can wear on a daily basis, whether in the office or elsewhere, you should go for a classic leather strap analog watch just like this Timex men’s analog watch. It highlights the look, gives you a more upscale look and highlights the details of your outfit. It has been preferred that if you are slim and have a sleek wrist, you should not wear watches with large dials as it will not match your outfit. So always look for a watch with a decently sized dial and a thin leather strap.

You can also consider a smart watch with your formal outfit as it will remind you to get things done. Some of the most sought after and famous smartwatches are:

A belt is a transition between your shirt and pants and should ideally match the shade of your shoes or boots. This trick will help you draw attention to your outfit and add charisma to your personality. You should buy a brown or black colored belt as it can go with any of your formal outfits. In addition, black and brown shoes are the most common and easily available in the market, so it will be easier to customize your outfit.

If you are looking for more options, you can also check out these products:

WARNING

: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.



