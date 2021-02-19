Menswear shop locates new store in Birmingham city center





There is hope in one of Birmingham’s new clothing stores that dressing will return this year. Craig Ryan Fine Clothing opened in November at 147 Pierce, just south of Maple in Birmingham city center. There, managing director Keith Saltsman said he hopes to attract both new and returning customers, especially once the warmer weather returns and more activities could be planned after nearly ‘one year of life in the COVID-19 pandemic which canceled so many events. “We expect that once the restaurants get back up and running it will be a great thing,” said Saltsman. When finding a new location to open a store, Saltsman said the company took many factors into account, including that many of its customers shop with them at annual shows at the end of the year. . After considering other locations, including the Grosse Pointe area in eastern Wayne County, he opted for the space just south of Maple in Birmingham city center. After:Birmingham school board resolution calls for in-person public meetings After:Birmingham moves forward with return of canceled events in 2020 due to pandemic After:Detroit man arrested for bank robbery in Bloomfield “We do a lot of shows during the holiday season,” he said. “We’ve always done shows at places like the DAC and the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club and places like that, and we’ve met a lot of people from Grosse Pointe and Birmingham. “We thought there was an opportunity here.” He cited the plethora of restaurants along Pierce that will hopefully attract customers looking to wander and wander around in search of places to shop. The store specializes in men’s clothing, including custom clothing such as suits, shirts, shoes, belts and more. Some of the other stores sell women’s clothing, but the Birmingham store will focus exclusively on men’s clothing. “We pretty much offer all of the gambit,” Saltsman said. “I would describe it as a better men’s clothing store that has both sportswear and bespoke clothing.” They also provide personalized closet audits, offering to meet with customers at home where they can feel more comfortable and to bring in a representative to better help them complete their clothing collection. It is the first Craig Ryan store to open in the Detroit subway. His original store opened about 17 years ago in Grand Blanc, Saltsman said, and he has two other stores operating in the North: one open year-round in Petoskey and another seasonal store in Harbor Springs. Although the store is new to town, Saltsman said it felt like they had been around for a long time: he said he saw many customers frequenting Up North stores when they visited the new Birmingham location. “After moving north to Harbor Springs, it felt like 25-30% of the people who walked through that gate were from Birmingham,” he said. “And so opening up here, a lot of faces that first walked through the door that I knew, because I had met them in Harbor Springs.” More information, including a list of collections, can be found at craigryan.com. Contact reporter David Veselenak at [email protected] or 734-678-6728. Follow him on twitter@davidveselenak.







