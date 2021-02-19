Friday Dots: Huskies dress differently, play badly





Good Friday, Dawg fans. If you want to keep up to date with news about Washington Huskies athletics in an easy to digest format, follow the official Twitter account of UW Dawg Pound and although he’s no longer with the staff at DawgPound, Ryan Priest still has the best lists of UW beat journalists, Washington Athletes, and Washington Coaches, To points! . NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks ranks his top five at each position. A former Husky is the No. 1 defensive tackle on his board, thanks to his hand skills similar to Mr. Myagi’s. A UW corner also cracked the top five. . Another former UW corner on the NFL radar He hasn’t recorded any career interceptions and has never been an All Pac-12 player. The NFL will always come for Keith Taylor on draft day. Former UW cornerback Keith Taylor had something to prove at the Senior Bowl, and he produced a performance that could send his NFL draft supply soaring. https://t.co/lRFIkMIFKt Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) February 19, 2021 . Salvon Ahmed rookie highlights Ahmed had 319 yards in six games, with three touchdowns. . Hopkins’ crew botched in 79-61 loss to Stanford It was not the fault of the clothes or the shoes … . Stanford took control early, using a 20-5 run to turn an 8-8 draw into a double-digit lead. . With just three days of an effective offensive performance against WSU, the Huskies have turned the ball over 20 times while helping on just eight baskets. . UW allowed 50 points in the paint on Thursday night. Stanford shot 68 percent from the ground in the second half. . A free throw attempt for Washington … throughout the game. . . Other Husky Sports news Isaiah Thomas teams up with USA Basketball for two FIBA ​​AmeriCup qualifiers in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Thomas expects NBA teams to watch. . Husky Tennis rolling again, set to be tested in Pac-12 game Washington’s competition gets tougher on Friday, as Washington State arrives in Montlake for a morning game (12:00 p.m., diffusion). Cougar number one player, senior Michaela Bayerlova, has the program record for wins over nationally ranked players with 19 . Husky softball rallies with three-run sixth inning to move to 6-0 Although the Huskies had 10 hits, five came in the sixth inning. Washington was unable to muster much in the first five frames, scoring just one run on a single from graduate student Sis Bates in the third inning. . The construction started on a state of the art, 5,500 square foot softball performance center will soon be added to the iconic Husky Softball Stadium site. The new facility is fully funded by donors. . Retro stitch .







