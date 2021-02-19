Missed Fists: Fighter Weirdly Loses, Gets Rematch, Loses Again

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights around the world that may have gotten overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev vs. Sanjar Tajiev

Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev vs. Sanjar Tajiev?



AL: Did anyone ask for a good old school MMA quirk? No, the header of this section is not a copy and paste error, we actually saw the same game twice at Bushido Qazaqstan FC in Kazakhstan yesterday.

Oh shit, Sanjar Tazhiyev (Kazakh Zabit) replaces Zhandos Isabekov and replays Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev in the semi-final. MMA tournaments are the best. Caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2021

Just to be clear, Sanjar Tajiev slapped on Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev in their quarterfinal fight, complained unsuccessfully that the fight should be resumed, won an immediate rematch due to Kuanyshbayevs semi-final who s ‘is taken out of the tournament with an injury, then lost again. to Kuanyshbayev in a strange way.

Does all of this sound correct?

JM: Seems like that’s what happened and really, this all shows you that Fight Circus is at the forefront of MMA. They’re like the MMA Simpsons. Immediate rematch that ends in the same way? Fight Circus did it.

AL: Often imitated, never duplicated.

Neemias Santana v. Rafael Souza

Last Saturday at X1 Kombat 3 in Minas Gerais, Brazil, we saw welterweight Neemias Santana find a way to counter the hottest new technique in the MMA scene: the leg kick.

It’s true, the mortal would say, the banned move that led Dustin Poirier to UFC 257 glory and caused Chris Gutierrez to threaten to end Andre Ewell’s career last Saturday reared its ugly head on the international scene, but luckily Santana was ready.

I don’t understand, Conor McGregor had no way to defend himself from the leg kick, how did Santana do that ???

JM: Because, as everyone knows, kicking the legs doesn’t win fights.

Seriously though, I love MMA because the fans are all like, This guy would dominate if he went boxing or kickboxing when literally simple things like having a jab are what separate the welterweight world champion. from everyone. Calf kicking is not some kind of new witchcraft. They’ve been around forever, MMA fighters just can’t cope

Except Jose Aldo.

Alberto Montes vs. Richie Santiago

Manuel Medina vs. Chancey Wilson

Marcin Kalata v. Damian olszewski

Jesus Pinedo against Elicardo Silva

Maria Oliveira v. Enila tabosa



AL: Let’s go back one more day, because there were some bad things last week.

At Titan FC 67 (available on UFC Battle Pass), Alberto Montes, 26, improved to 5-0 with this relentless anaconda starter from Richie Santiago, a standout at CES and a unique contender in the Contender Series.

JM: How awesome is it to beat someone who didn’t get a Contender Series contract since you, by definition, beat someone who isn’t a competitor? These are the kinds of metaphysical questions that keep me awake at night.

Either way, props to Montes for his relentless pursuit of the submarine there.

AL: Later that night at LFA 99 (also available on Fight Pass), Manuel Medina also scored a nice submission, albeit under more frantic circumstances.

It’s not something you see too often. It looks like Chancey Wilson managed to smash a guillotine choke attempt with a snap, only to end up triangulating anyway.

JM: Wilson, all right, didn’t care about his neck. Recklessly left there for the guillotine and got away with it, then immediately entered a triangle. Clearly the man never listened the Wu-Tang clan.

AL: Are there any better heavyweights than Polish heavyweights? No right?

JM: There aren’t any and I can’t tell you how motivated I am for KSW 59: Pudz vs Bombardier. Twill be glorious.

AL: We had some classic big boy action at Babilon MMA in Warsaw, and by classic I mean Marcin Kalata broke the spinning shit, baby!

Look, you can laugh at the, uh, lack of acceleration here if you want, but Kalata clearly did a good job conditioning Olszewski to set up that backfist. Just watch it at 1.5x speed and Kalata will look like Edson Barboza in there.

JM: It’s incredible. Olszewski could have baked a cake in the time it took Kalatas to get there and he landed anyway. Never change, heavy MMA.

AL: And finally, starting with Friday’s group, we have some finishing touches with a UFC veteran and a prospect who will likely be heading to the big show soon.

Apparently Jesus Pinedo has shredded a surpassed competition (in all fairness his last three opponents had a combined 30-14 record, so there’s at least some experience there) in Brazil and his native Peru since his split. with the UFC. At the Arena Global 10 in Rio de Janeiro, he looked like a guy ready for another crack in the octagon, needing only 75 seconds to clear Elicardo Silva with a kick to the head and a shooter of elite left hand.

Cracking head kick finish by Jesus Pinedo (19-5-1) in the main event Arena Global 10. Pinedo left the UFC 1-1 in 2019. He has won three straight wins since. pic.twitter.com/k1tIBGkute Caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 13, 2021

And I’m not saying that just because he always wears his Reebok branded shorts. Don’t dress for the job you have; dress for the job you had and want again.

JM: What is the extent of flex on the regional scene? Oh, you think you’re a good fighter, eh? I’ve been on The Show, little man. Sit down.

AL: Pinedo is only 24, so he has plenty of time to have another race in the UFC.

Now, if you are looking for a proper mismatch, look no further than Maria Oliveira (12-4) vs. Enila Tabosa (0-0). Oliveira is also 24 years old and has fought for RIZIN and Contender Series before.

Tabosa did not fight for RIZIN or Contender Series.

JM: Or anyone for that matter. But honestly, based on his experience, I thought it would be a lot worse. Tabosa was lit by that knee for sure, but she didn’t look totally incompetent. A rough way to get started, but so are many legends in the sport. Look at Forrest Griffin! He fought Dan Severn in his MMA debut when Severn was 47-6-4.

Guess what I’m saying is Tabosa is guaranteed to be a future Hall of Famer.

Jared Anderson vs. Kingsley Ibeh

AL: As great as any MMA clip has been, there was no boxer Jared Anderson giving Kingsley Ibeh a boost.

Just an absolute style on the man before putting it to the account.

JM: There’s only one Big Baby we recognize here at Missed Fists and that’s Glen Davis.

AL: No love for Marcus Jones? Albini junior?

JM: No, because none of those people (except Albini who only looked like a baby because he was wearing a diaper) looked like babies. Anderson is 6 feet 4 inches tall and is made of brick. What kind of babies do people have who have an eight pack?

Back in Andersons KO though, that idle angle is dope.

If you are aware of a recent fight or event that you believe has been overlooked, or a promotion that might attract attention, please let us know on Twitter.