



ORLANDO, Florida (AP) Walt Disney World in Florida turns 50 this October. To help celebrate, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will wear more showy threads and iconic structures such as Cinderella’s Castle and the golf ball-shaped spaceship Earth will receive new lighting, Disney officials said on Friday while revealing the first details of how the massive park resort theme will mark its milestone anniversary. Plans for the 18-month celebration that begins in October are being worked out in one of the toughest stretches the city-sized resort of San Francisco has experienced in its nearly 50 years. . Last spring, Disney World closed its doors for two months to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, resulting in the temporary leave of 43,000 workers. Last fall, the company announced the layoff of 28,000 workers in its parks division in Florida and California due to attendance limits and other issues related to the pandemic. Disney officials said last November that revenues from its parks, experiences, and merchandise activities fell 61% to $ 2.6 billion. Before the pandemic, Disney World employed around 77,000 workers. If the world ever needed a little pixie dust and a little extra magic from our cast, now is the time and we hope you will join us in the excitement, said Jeff. Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort in an email to community leaders. Disney World has high hopes that the 50th anniversary celebration will provide Disney fans with enough reason to return to the theme park at a time when vaccines are more widely distributed. For starters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other costumed characters will receive sparkling clothing featuring iridescent fabric and embroidery with renderings of Cinderella’s Castle. The iconic structures of the resort: Magic Kingdom Castle, Spaceship Earth at Epcot, Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney Hollywood Studios, and Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom will be illuminated with special lighting during the celebration. Cinderella’s Castle will also be remade with gilded streamers and other gilded adornments. It will be the most magical celebration in the world, said Dana Carlson, associate producer for Disney Live Entertainment.

