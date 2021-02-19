Associate Style Writer, Male Style





About this role Gear Patrol is looking for a talented and ambitious Assistant editor to join our growing editorial team. The position is based in New York, NY, but will remain remote for the remainder of 2021 due to COVID-19. Associate Editors play a vital role in shaping Gear Patrol’s editorial coverage and product journalism mission. We’re looking for a knowledgeable writer with a strong commitment to the male styling world to cover new releases, explanations, buying guides, interviews, in-depth reports and more. The ideal candidate must live and breathe the products and be passionate about producing world class stories. They should also have some great ideas for what’s next in men’s style. Finally, applicants should be comfortable in a fast paced digital news environment; and work in conjunction with our branded content studio team as needed. Like all members of the Gear Patrol team, applicants for this role should be self-reliant, maintain an agile and positive mindset, and lead by example. The candidate will report directly to the Style Editor while working closely with other stakeholders including Assistant Editor, Platform Editor, and Commerce Editor. How to register Please send your resume, writing samples + a link to your portfolio, a LinkedIn profile link and a cover letter to [email protected] with the subject line: “Associate Staff Style Writer.” In your email, please also include: A brief introduction to yourself, why you are passionate about male style and why you believe you are part of our team.

A 150-word handwriting example describing one of your favorite products.

Tearsheets or links to style-related writing samples in the 500-1000 word review range.

Links to any previous work applicable to Gear Patrol. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Please consider your CV to have been received unless your email is resent. Responsibilities Write and produce regularly assigned style content in Gear Patrol properties, including our website and print magazine.

Showcase and produce original style content that helps position Gear Patrol as a leading voice in product journalism.

Help produce original photographs and videos as part of a multimedia approach to our style cover.

Peer editing style office stories produced by other team members.

Leverage content analytics and other data sources to guide editorial strategy and achieve goals.

Help maintain desktop editorial calendars and ensure content meets our editorial guidelines.

Constantly monitor information resources such as competitive posts, PR contacts, and social media for new story ideas.

Lead outreach for various editorial efforts including external expertise and product inquiries.

Attend PR and media events relevant to the office.

Collaborate with Gear Patrol’s social media team to produce and promote editorial style content relevant to various social platforms.

Work alongside the Gear Patrol sales team to help manage and produce relevant affiliate content. Conditions A passion for product and service journalism.

A solid knowledge of grammar and the fundamentals of writing.

At least 2+ years of experience writing and writing reports in a fast-paced, deadline-driven editorial environment ideally for a men’s fashion or lifestyle publication.

Must have a keen interest and understanding of the menswear industry.

Knowledge of online content management systems.

Knowledge of other content production and creation tools such as Google Apps.

Must be self-sufficient, highly organized and detail oriented. Advantages and advantages Competitive base salary

Health care plans are fully paid by Gear Patrol for the primary individual

Generous PTO package

Generous paid parental leave

Matching Charitable Donations

Company vacations planned for one week in December About Gear Patrol Founded in 2007, Gear Patrol is an award-winning New York-based publishing, store, and print and digital content studio. We believe that the things we create and own, and the habits that surround them, play a crucial role in our global culture. The products, in short, are the culture. From Model T to iPhone, and everything that has been before or since, the products have the power to revolutionize the way we work, relax, communicate, travel, watch, learn and more. That’s why we focus on what we call product journalism, aka #ProJo. Our mission is simple. We are a team of creators, users and enthusiasts, determined to create the definitive resource for discovering products and exploring the stories around them. Our goals are not limited to specific platforms or media. We know that creating essential experiences for product lovers requires leveraging the best that digital, print and social platforms all have to offer. We hold our core values ​​of teamwork, transparency, integrity, responsibility, altruism and creativity above all else, and build our culture around them. Our work ethic is defined by vigor, speed, quality and flexibility. We welcome challenges as an opportunity to reach new heights and never forget that our greatest strength is our people. Gear Patrol is a place where amazing work happens, and the more you put in here the more you will get out of it. Gear Patrol strives to be a diverse and inclusive business. We firmly believe that different voices, experiences and perspectives are an essential component of our current and future success. We welcome and encourage people from all walks of life to apply and not to discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, disability, genetics or any other personal characteristic protected by law. . This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

