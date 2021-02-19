New York Fashion Week – Marquette Wire





Intimate encounters, eagerly awaited collections and the exclusivity of it all, New York Fashion Week received all the hype it deserves in February. With COVID-19 restrictions at an all time high, NYFW has capitalized on the ever-so-intimate world of high-profile fashion. Since it was nearly impossible to get an invite, here’s what you missed earlier this week. RAISA VANESSA NYFW masterpiece that almost made me cry, RAISA VANESSA has embodied everything we deserve in fashion for fall 2021 and beyond. Touches of simplistic brown hourglass silhouettes and power patterns, this Istanbul-based brand set the precedent for the rest of NYFW. Set in a futuristic setting of airport and museum fusion, this show breathed the fashion of the next century. My favorite piece was a structured black cape with gold button details, the chicest poncho I have ever seen. There’s a hundred percent chance my FBI agents heard an audible gasp when that coat graced my screen. Paired with black latex pants like my last post, this look was a showstopper. Honorable mentions for the RAISA VANESSA show include the use of London schoolgirl motifs, a range of delectable brown shades, disco elements and powerful purples. Jason wu Located in a familiar local grocery store slash farmer’s market Jason Wu has chosen a realistic backdrop for this fall 2021 line focused on ready-to-wear. Wus designs were practical, comfortable and delicious. With a focus on the coats, it was clear Wu wanted to shed some light on the reality of our impending fall looks. Another plaid supporter, Wu launched tweed outdoor sets layered over bodacious boots. Wus NYFW’s MVP for me was its incorporation of roses and pomegranate. Usually focused on deeper, darker shades, I found her inclusion of pin-point hues to be refreshing, adding major depth to her overall collection. There is nothing more suitable for fall than a coat, now popular in longer lengths, Wu has a range of coats to add to your fall wardrobe. As I write this review earlier this week, my enthusiasm for the rest of NYFW is high. I highly recommend downloading the NYFW app or visiting their website for a first-hand experience in NYFW February 2021. COVID-19 may have removed the allure of fashion week in person; However, the level of creativity and innovation in these highly produced shows is impeccable. This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at [email protected]

