9 escape trends from the fall 2021 New York Fashion Week runway shows





Looks from the Prabal Gurung Fall 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree The debut of the February collection has a habit of sneaking up on us, sometimes disrupting the calm and cozy winter scene we've created for ourselves. This was certainly the case when New York Fashion Week officially kicked off Sunday night, with aggressive winter weather hitting much of the country, making it harder than usual to focus on the Fall 2021 offerings of the American designers, most of which have been shown digitally. But the week has not been forgotten: the brands that have chosen to present the fall 2021 collections on a calendar that makes no sense, during a global pandemic that has threatened their businesses, have come forward. They proved that chaos breeds creativity and that there is hope for a dressed future: Gone are the luxury pajamas that dominated the spring 2021 virtual catwalks and in their place were tailor-made pants, coats elegant and raised knits. The trends that have emerged are optimistic, hinting at a time of conviviality. Coming up, check out the top trends for New York Fashion Week Fall 2021, and stay tuned for what's coming out of other fashion capitals over the coming weeks. Adobe A pragmatic shade identified by the Pantone Color Institute, "Adobe" – a warm, sun-dried clay – became the dominant neutral tone for fall 2021. The earthier color was a popular choice for outerwear and knits, in particular. Clogs While clogs have often been lumped together with the 'ugly' shoe clan, be aware that briefs are all the rage, playing starring roles in the fall 2021 collections of Sandy Liang, Simon Miller and PH5, to name a few. some. Crushed velvet Something about the crushed velvet feels a bit "Twitches" -circa-2005, but in 2021, it takes a character from the less glittery shrug era and now elevates the supple silhouettes, helping them move from casual loungewear to formal formal wear. Modern grunge Our sartorial gaze has slowly been turning to grunge for some time now, but designers have officially co-signed its comeback with heavy use of punky throws and edgy overlays. Pink color blocking How do you create order in all this chaos? The designers at NYFW came up with color blocking – done mostly in pink – as a solution. The simplified outfit hack is both fun and effective. Psychedelic green American labels have given us the literal green light on trippy designs: Hallucinatory prints in a grassy hue have been spotted at Anna Sui, Collina Strada and Kim Shui. Declaration of hosiery A postponement from pre-fall 2021, conversation pants have appeared in several collections. There were taxi yellow striped leggings at Victor Glemaud, polka dot tights at Prabal Gurung and psychedelic floral leggings at Collina Strada. Sweater vests From soft floral embroidery to eye-catching geometric patterns, the designers have punctuated their cold-weather collections with several playful sweater vests. Some showed off the knitting solo, while others paired it with turtlenecks and puffy blouses for a winning winter combo. Western We're used to seeing elevated westerns on the track, but this season the beloved All-American aesthetic was actually pretty down to earth. We have to thank Anna Sui's fluffy cow print jacket, Jonathan Simkhai's cozy fringed poncho knit, and Victor Li's boots for bringing the cowgirl back to the Houston Rodeo after a long stay on Rodeo Drive.







