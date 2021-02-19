Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann smokes in a plunging black dress

Brielle Biermann shared four new images on Instagram on Thursday where she looked red.

The Don’t Be tardy reality TV star wore a plunging dress with a side slit as she wore her hair highlighted as she stood outside a building in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It comes a month after the 23-year-old mermaid, whose mother is Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the new footage from her 1.3 million Instagram followers, the star stands by a landscaped area, then crouches down to show off her legs.

In her caption, she talks about feeling lighter than ever: “ You give me energy, I feel light. ”

His sister Arianna and mom Kim both liked the post.

In mid-January, the high school graduate revealed on Instagram that she had contracted COVID-19 and was in quarantine in the living room of the family home.

“ I had Covid (still recovering but I’m fine today !!), ” she shared, posting selfies and telling her followers about her story.

She added that she chose to do her hair and makeup for the first time in a long time because she was feeling better, but also had Zoom meetings all day.

Speaking to the camera, she said: ‘I was really bored so if anyone has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix let me know because I’m running out things to do. ”

She continued, “Shout at Kroy who delivered my things to me up the stairs. He brought me all my clothes and my food.

The home salon is a complete wing attached to the house which is equipped with a bathroom, a sofa and a television.

Brielle said: ‘I’m going to test again today and see how I’m doing because I think I’ve had it for almost two weeks now. ”

Mom Kim reposted the video of her saying she thought she had been fighting the virus for two weeks and said: ‘Lies !!!!! while adding that his daughter “ still has it ”.

Kim added, “ With Brielle having COVID, that stressed me out too, ” as she spoke of enjoying a well-deserved glass of wine while trying to take care of her daughter from a distance.

Brielle posted a photo of homemade chicken noodle soup made by head of the family Tracey Bloom as she tried to fight the virus the old-fashioned way.

She also said Kim made her milk and cookies and brought her their dog for cuddly reinforcement.

Although Brielle didn’t say where she thought she got it, she appeared to be doing wardrobe fittings for work on January 3 and had spent time in Miami.

Taking a break from social media posts since then, many have wondered why the active poster suddenly went silent, before she revealed her diagnosis.

Plus, she’s been to Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the past few months, though the family traveled from their Atlanta home via RV for their hit show Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.

With cases on the rise across the country despite the vaccine rollout, it appears the virus shows no signs of slowing down.