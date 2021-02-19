Retail Therapy: Girl Scouts go into fashion

It has been another strange week in retail. Girl Scouts took fashion a step further, McDonald’s ditched fresh produce to promote a new menu, and Carhartt partnered with everyone’s favorite Irish beer ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

This, and more, in this week’s retail therapy.

Girl Scouts give cookie fans a new way to show their love

While most things have turned upside down over the past 12 months, one thing has continued (thankfully): Girl Scout cookie season.

While the organization has had to adapt to the present times, as per partnership with Grubhub to deliver cookies to certain places, the pandemic hasn’t stopped it from selling these addicting treats.

And thanks to a collaboration With shoe brand K-Swiss, Girl Scout cookie fans can take their love to new heights. The two have teamed up to create a new collection with designs inspired by the cookies themselves: a mint green hue for Thin Mints, textured suede for Coconut Caramel (Caramel deLitesor Samoas) and soft beige suede for shortbread or clover cookies. classics.

K-Swiss

The shoes are available in women’s and children’s sizes retail for $ 75 and $ 70 a pair, respectively. The special collection will be available on KSwiss.com, Girlscoutshop.com and footlocker.com on March 4th Women’s Wear Daily Reports.

However, this is not the Girl Scouts’ first foray into fashion. Last March, the organization teamed up with Diane von Furstenberg for a collection comprising a silk scarf and bracelet, the proceeds of which went to programs that support girls as leaders.

McDonald’s gears up for chicken sandwich war with a drop in merch

After Chick-fil-A and his chicken sandwich gained popularity, Popeyes threw his hat in the ring in August 2019 with his own version and thus, the chicken sandwich war was born.

Since then, other fast food restaurants have rolled out or improved their own chicken sandwiches, like KFC, Wendy’s, and Burger King.

And McDonald’s will soon join the rest with the adding the crispy chicken sandwich on the menus of February 24.

To coincide with the new article, the fast food chain created a limited edition capsule, which includes early access to try the Chicken Sandwich on February 23, an exclusive audio track from music producer Tay Keith on vinyl, and a limited-edition hoodie.

Mcdonalds

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” said McDonald’s Vice President of US Communications David Tovar. , in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be giving fans early access to this exclusive sandwich and loot they can’t find anywhere else to commemorate this addition to our menu.”

Interested fans could visit CHKNDrop.com starting yesterday at noon ET to purchase the capsule for $ 5. Sadly, the capsule has since sold out, but that didn’t stop Popeyes from having a little fun first.

The restaurant, which sort of made a name for itself by mocking its competition, trolled the campaign by buying URLs similar to McDonald’s CHKNDrop.com. If a user discovered one of Popeyes’ addresses, they would be redirected to a website page which offered the first 10,000 visitors a promotional code to receive one of their chicken sandwiches for free.

Guinness partners with Carhartt to ensure St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue

As just a few days ago we celebrated the season of love, it’s time to refocus our attention on the next big party: St. Patrick’s Day.

As with many things over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has made the day a little different than usual. But Guinness and Carhartt are calling on consumers to get creative as the celebration must continue.

The brands have partnered with a campaign that encourages people to take the party home and share their experiences on Instagram using the hashtag #MakeYourOwnParade and tagging @Carhartt, according to an ad emailed to Retail Dive.

“Throughout 2020, we’ve seen the resilience of hard-working people all over the world,” said Janet Ries, vice president of marketing at Carhartt. in a report. “We had to reinvent the way we connect and the way we share experiences. So while we still can’t celebrate in person, we encourage everyone to #MakeYourOwnParade and share your celebrations in the safest, most connected and upbeat way. ”

As part of the campaign, the two brands released their third collection on Thursday, which includes hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts for men and women, with the tagline Work for the Better.

Carhartt

Carhartt and Guinness first teamed up two years ago and came together again in 2020 to fund and support the Plumbers Union of Chicago, the group responsible for the famous dyeing of the Chicago River green every day of the St. Paddy.

“The holidays have taken on new meaning for us this year and with this new collection we remain strong in our commitment to uplift people and communities during this time,” Guinness Brand Manager Nikhil Shah said in a statement.