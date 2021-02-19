Best white sneakers for women and men 2021

Our choice Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White These canvas shoes have a sober shape and a subtle texture. They go well with almost any outfit and their rounded toe can make your feet look smaller than other canvas pairs we love.

How to wear them: They go well with a silk midi skirt or maxi dress, or with light linen pants. Or opt for laid-back Connecticut for your next outingthink light cotton, pastel colors and interesting patterns.

Why they are awesome: The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White sneakers are a minimalist pair with a textured touch, making them ideal for everyday wear. Unlike our other canvas pick, the Chuck Taylors, the Cotus don’t have a rubber tip or colorful piping, so they feel more delicate and restrained, and they can easily blend into any look.

Both stylish and comfortable, these are essential sneakers for everything from shopping to opening an art gallery. The soft canvas upper allows you to walk comfortably without any break-in time. And the upper has clean lines, along with long, subtle stitching that looks classic and wraps around the foot in a flattering fashion. Our testers said the shoes were comfortable despite the relatively thin soles and said their feet didn’t hurt after a long day.

Panelists were also fans of the Supergas textured canvas uppers, which give the shoes just enough pizzazz to stand out in a range of solid white sneakers. I’m totally obsessed with them, said Krajeski, who wears an EU 45. (He usually wears a US Mens 11 but gave the fit of the EU 45 / mens 11.5 five stars.) I think it has the sporty but cute, practical and universally attractive regardless of what you wear.

The texture of the upper makes these shoes more difficult to clean, compared to other pairs of canvas. To remove the dirt and grime, fashion blogger La Carmina wipe down all the white sneakers with an old toothbrush and hot, soapy water, but she doesn’t care if they don’t look perfect. It’s not worth keeping the shoes on, she said. Shoes are meant to be worn. I don’t care about keeping them in pristine condition.

Since the Superga shoes don’t have the rubber toe of the Converse Chuck Taylors, they look a bit more understated. Some of our panelists weren’t big fans of the elongated style of the Converse pair, and therefore were drawn to the shorter Supergas, which make the foot smaller. For example, the EU size 39.5 (US women 8.5) Superga sneakers are almost half an inch shorter than a US women’s Converse 8, but they are still not tight, despite being smaller. Supergas are generally slightly more expensive than Converse (around $ 15 more than the manufacturer’s recommended price), but both brands tend to go on sale frequently.

Although a bit more expensive than other canvas shoes you might buy, Supergas are high quality shoes. They’re lightweight and comfortable, and the fit may make your feet smaller than the competition. Photo: Rozette Rago

The Superga Cotus feature beautiful stitching and metal eyelets. The quality is on par with our Converse pick, and it’s better than the Keds Womens Champion Originals we tried (which had a fine, scuffed canvas upper). We believe the Surpergas will last a year or two with normal wear, but will continue to test them in the long run. These white sneakers come in a wide range of sizes, comparable to most of our picks, from EU 36 to 48 (approx US men 3.5 to 13.5).

Flaws but not dealbreakers: As with our Converse pick, with the Supergas there isn’t much of an insole to add bounce to your step. (Although the orthopedic surgeon we interviewed said that a thinner insole is better for the muscles in your feet.)

The Superga Cotus have a crepe sole that is thin and comfortable, but it’s a style of construction that’s notoriously slippery on wet surfaces, be careful with these in the rain. At 12.8 ounces per shoe (compared to the 9.2 ounce Converse shoe), the Supergas have some weight, which you might like if you prefer a little more weight than a shoe. Still, the difference is pretty negligible, you probably won’t notice it.

Shoe sizes: unisex EU 35 to 48

Sizing tips: true to size

Color options: 11 colors to choose from, including white, gray ash and raspberry

Return window: 30 days