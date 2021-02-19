Fashion director Jrgen Friedrich relists Plaza condo for a loss





The Plaza Hotel’s Astor Suite – which has hosted a variety of personalities including President John F. Kennedy and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor – is back on the market for $ 19.95 million, from $ 55 million original in 2008. The current asking price is also a loss. Fashion billionaire Jrgen Friedrich, former head of European operations for clothing company Esprit, and his wife, Anke Beck-Friedrich, purchased the sequel for $ 25.49 million in 2007. In 2017, Friedrich reduced the price to $ 39.5 million. Sources tell the Post that Friedrich stands to lose even more money on the deal, as he invested around $ 8 million in renovating the residence as well as a one-bedroom guest apartment next door. The latter apartment is also on the market now separately for $ 2.8 million. The two blocks on the fifth floor are said to have some of the highest ceilings in the Plaza, 14 feet above the ground. Friedrich hired Steven Gambrel for the renovation. Details included hand-drawn plaster ceilings, English oak panels, and antique fireplace mantels. The smart home also has temperature controls to preserve the artwork. At one point in 2011, the Astor Suite was the most expensive rental in town – at $ 165,000 per month. Facebook’s founding president, Sean Parker, lived there for about $ 125,000 per month in 2013 for more than a year during the renovation of a townhouse in the city center. Listing broker for both units, Charlie Attias of Compass declined to comment. The couple sell more than these Manhattan apartments. They are also looking to part ways with the Linden Estate, in the Hamptons, for $ 75 million. Friedrich and his wife reportedly bought this property for $ 8.5 million in 1999, then attempted to sell it for $ 60 million in 2008. It was reportedly signed for $ 49 million in 2012, but the deal didn’t did not succeed. This East End residence spans over 18,000 square feet – and has 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and other perks, including indoor and outdoor pools. Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Davis of Corcoran have this list.

