Rebel Wilson hints at new romance in alluring bodycon dress

February 19, 2021 – 20:36 GMT



Rebel Wilson looked sensational in a new Instagram photo adding a new twist to a classic little black dress

Wilson Rebel hinted that she had someone special in mind after sharing an alluring new photo on Instagram. The Perfect actress – who confirmed her split with boyfriend Jacob Busch in February – looked gorgeous as she added a fun touch to a classic little black dress. MORE: Rebel Wilson’s transformation into Disney villain will leave you speechless Posing outside a trailer, Rebel was stunned in the sequined bodycon dress – which featured blue, green, and white metallic stripes across her chest. Loading the player … WATCH: Rebel Wilson scores first break after touchdown With her hair half-pinned up and delicate curls falling over one shoulder, Rebel added a classic smoky eye and a nude lip to finish off her mesmerizing look. Captioning the snap, she teased: “I think of you this weekend, “ followed by two pink hearts spinning around each other. Fans were quick to respond to Rebel’s latest look, with a comment: “You are as beautiful as ever and I LOVE your dress!” A second wrote: “You are very beautiful!“A third added:”This dress is so pretty. “ MORE: Rebel Wilson zips up her figure in a sparkling bodycon jumpsuit – and fans are responding SEE: Rebel Wilson stuns in hot pink cropped top in photos – teases ‘upcoming’ fans Rebel looked stunning in her metallic sequin dress While it’s unclear who Rebel was referring to in her cheeky caption, she confirmed earlier this month that she was “single.” Posing outside of a trailer, the A-lister could be seen stunning in a denim dress, captioning the snap: “Lots of things on my mind … aghhhhhh … # single-girl-heading to the Super Bowl!” Rebel and Jacob made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September and were seen as recently as January together on social media. In December, Rebel, 40, and her ex-brewery heir looked more loved than ever as they posed for romantic photos. Rebel confirmed she was ‘single’ in February The former couple first met through mutual friends in 2019, but didn’t become official on Instagram until 2020. When she was away from the shoot in November, Rebel even revealed that Jacob had sent her a pretty bouquet of flowers. Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, he’s also the heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth around $ 140 million. Regardless of her relationship status, Rebel has had an amazing 2020 after making her health a priority and losing over 40 pounds. Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







