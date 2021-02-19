Fashion
10 men take Alexander Wang to court over sexual misconduct allegation
After multiple charges of sexual misconduct in December, fashion designer Alexander Wang was faced with a new wave of similar claims – a victim losing anonymity to plead his case. Wangs’ suspected history of predatory behavior began to unfold after model Owen Mooney accused the designer of groping him at a New York club in 2017. Alexander Wang is a huge sexual predator, and there have been a lot of people who have done so for, Mooney said in a TikTok video. He needs to be exposed. Shortly after the Mooneys video went viral, anonymous individuals surveillance groups contacted Prada diet and Managing shit models to share their own meetings with Wang. These allegations include groping, drugs, and forcing partygoers to get drunk.
This week, Wang faces many of the same charges. Lisa Bloom, a victims rights lawyer, represents 10 men who have complaints against the creator and his company. Among these men, one came forward to reveal his identity. David Casavant, 30, is a stylist and fashion archivist who worked and partied with Wang. In an interview with The New York Times, Casavant claimed that Wang pulled down his pants and underwear at the Brooklyn Good Room club in January 2017. He believes Wang intended to humiliate him while he was in a vulnerable state. Casavant decided to go public after Wang denied the previous allegations. I didn’t like the idea that people could be branded as liars who weren’t, Casavant told The Times. I didn’t feel a necessary response from the fashion industry on this. As far as I can understand I understand they were mostly anonymous so that’s fine. But here I am. I am sitting in front of you. I say who I am. I am no longer anonymous.
The details of Casavants reflect claims already made by others that had been made public. Gia Garrison, another model, said The Guardian that Wang tried to lower his underwear at a club that same year. Neither Wang nor Bloom have taken legal action to date. Eric M. George, one of Wangs ‘attorneys, denied Casavants’ claims and noted that they were based on a an irrefutable personal animosity towards Mr. Wang for years. Examples of this animosity include Casavant who allegedly accused Wang of ruining Balenciaga – where he became creative director in 2012 – and invading Wangs’ booth at the Good Room. Bloom responded by saying Wangs ridiculous personal attacks say more about him than about Casavant. Meanwhile, social media users have pointed to the irony that Bloom previously portrayed Harvey Weinstein, a convicted sex offender. It’s the same Lisa Bloom, she represents the 10 men who face Wang, an Instagram user wrote. Another commented, I hope they will get better representation. She needs to take several seats! Characteristic image (cropped) via Ein Noonan / Web Summit via Sportsfile (CC BY 2.0)
