Florida women disguised as grandmothers to get early COVID shots

1 min ago

Bodycam footage has emerged of two Florida women berated for their ‘selfishness’ after showing up at a COVID-19 vaccination site dressed as ‘grannies’ to try and push their way to get the shot .

The couple have not been identified and have not been charged with any felony, but sheriffs in Orange County near Orlando are investigating.

They signed up to receive the vaccines online, claiming they were over 65, then showed up for appointments in what health officials described as “in disguise.”

It worked the first time around – when the two showed up at the Orlando Convention Center on Wednesday, they were carrying CDC cards confirming they had already taken a dose.

One of them wore what looked like a shower cap, long cardigan, face mask and face shield, while the other left all of his brown hair loose and wore a Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

When health workers looked at their ID cards, they found that the couple were in fact only 34 and 44 years old and therefore not eligible for any of the coveted vaccines. The names were the same as the ones they registered with online, so it looks like the first time around, health workers just didn’t check their date of birth before giving them the vaccines.

The cops were called and the two were reprimanded for their dishonesty before being released with a trespass warning and not to return.

“Do you know what you did ?! You stole a vaccine from someone who needs it more than you. And you won’t get your second, so it’s a waste of time that we just wasted here on this.

‘We don’t even know if they are going to press charges against you and take you to jail now. So, we are at this point. Just for your selfishness to steal a vaccine.

“You must wait your turn!” said one of the officers in the video.

This is the moment the two women were confronted by police at the Orlando Convention Center after showing up for their second COVID vaccine disguised as grannies

The two women stood silently as cops berated them for their 'selfishness'

Women wore protective masks and shields as part of their disguise

Do not come back! The women were filmed walking away from the convention center after being told they would be arrested if they ever returned

Seconds later, the couple were shown standing in front of the officers while being read a trespass warning.

The officers told them they were lucky they had not been arrested and replied, “We know. We appreciate that ‘.

One of the cops blasted, ‘Everything, the building, the parking lot – you won’t be allowed to come back here.

“It’s ridiculous that you’re here now.

Dr Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health revealed what the women did at a press conference yesterday, where he warned others against attempting vaccine fraud.

“ So yesterday we realized that two young women had come disguised as grannies to be vaccinated for the second time.

So I don’t know how they got away the first time, but they came vaccinated.

“The hats, gloves, glasses, everything. And they were probably in their twenties.

“This is the most popular product that exists right now, so we have to be very careful,” he said.

Dr Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health revealed what the women did at a press conference yesterday, where he warned others against attempting vaccine fraud.

The Orlando Convention Center, where the two women were caught pretending to be grannies, this week

It is not known what kind of charges the women will face.

Initially, MPs were called in to escort them off the property for trespassing.

It is not known what happens if a person gets the first dose of the vaccine but not the second, or if women will have to wait and receive the first dose again once they are eligible.

This is the latest example in a series of incidents in the United States and around the world where people, desperate to get their hands on the coveted projectiles, lied about their age, address or identity to get it. .

In Canada, a wealthy couple chartered a plane to the Yukon to obtain vaccines for Aboriginal seniors.

Rodney Baker, 55, and Ekaterina Baker, 32, flew 1,700 miles from Vancouver to Beaver Creek, a community of 90 people in Canada’s far northwest, on January 21.

They pretended to be visiting hotel workers to get injections of the Moderna vaccine from a mobile clinic, but were scolded before they could return home.

The Bakers have been fined C $ 2,300 (US $ 1,800) for breaking Covid rules, but community elders are demanding a harsher sentence.

The couple can now face jail time.

Women had their CDC card from the first dose. It's unclear how they got past the officials the first time around (file image)

