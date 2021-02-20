Campaigns, campaigns! What’s in fashion?

Harley Weir photography. Images courtesy of Charlotte Knowles

Campaigns! Campaigns for everyone! is the trademark of Bubbles Deveres howls in mid-2000s sketch comedy Little Brittany. Or wait, was it champagne anyway, the ancients what you get from us but why not pour yourself a little coupe of the latter while you read? It’s fashion week after all! From Loewe to Charlotte Knowles, we’ve been serving up a veritable feast of yummy fashion imagery in this week’s roundup, whetting your appetite for all of the AW21 tracks that will feed you over the next few weeks. We hope you are hungry! Here’s what’s in fashion.

London Fashion Week gets a facelift in VR

Not quite satisfied with the fashion shows broadcast live? Do not be afraid! To mark the start of London Fashion Week, Machine-A, the beloved independent London boutique, has teamed up with the Institute of Digital Fashion to launch an immersive experience so you can truly step into the world of your designers. favorites without even having to leave your bed. The platform, which is called A New Future, is an augmented virtual store environment where you can interact with some of London’s brightest designers: Martine Rose, Richard Quinn, Goom Heo, A-Cold-Wall * and Eftychia Karamolegkou , to name just one. At a time when the fashion calendar seems very flat and the industry is wondering what fashion means today, we wanted to speak up for talent, dissecting exactly that, says Leanne Elliott Young, co-founder of the ‘Institute of Digital Fashion. An important part of our work and mission is to democratize the fashion landscape, evaluating how technology can be used to overcome some of the archaic structures on which the fashion industry as a whole is frozen. Think of it as a fashion week video game to spend hours on. Also, it might make a nice change from the demand for Netflix if you’re still watching. OA

Photography Elliott James Kennedy. Courtesy of htown

Spring has arrived in East London’s premier menswear destination

Open a store? In these unprecedented times ?! These are questions that would be reasonable to ask someone who intends to open a physical store right now. Someone who received it, however, is Harry Fisher; he opened the doors to htown, east London’s chicest new men’s destination, in September. The six months that have passed since then, however, have proven that he is right to follow his instincts to put a high touch to Hoxton. We were really happy with our first season, it didn’t come without its ups and downs, the national lockdowns that forced them to move operations entirely online and Brexit being two small hurdles in the road, but we did. have adapted and found new ways to serve our customers. it will benefit us and them in the long run. And what lucky customers we are: After bringing us a bumper crop of clothing from some of the best independent menswear designers last season, Harry and the team re-stocked for SS21 and launched a new campaign photographed by Elliott James Kennedy and styled by Kate Iorga. Between Ahluwalia t-shirts, Saul Nash vests, Y / Project windbreakers and more, the choice is almost too much to wear! So save yourself the stress and add them all to your cart as you deserve. MRS

Images courtesy of Gucci / Mark Peckmezian

Guccis’ latest collaboration is with an unsung fashion hero

Flowers for spring? In the hands of Alessandro Michele, they can be revolutionary! This week, the shaman-like creative director of Guccis gave us a luminous bouquet of flowers in the form of a new capsule collection, enough to take us through another week of seemingly endless slump. It even has a historical angle too! Gucci Ken Scott is a collaboration with one of Milans’ unsung fashion heroes. American designer and pioneer of the lifestyle brand, Ken Scott revolutionized Italian fashion in the 60s and 70s with his vivid prints and easy-to-wear clothes. And now her work is being showcased for a whole new generation, just in time for the first spring flowers. Well done, Alessandro! Learn more here. OA

Harley Weir photography. Images courtesy of Charlotte Knowles

Charlotte Knowles gives flowers a new twist for spring

AW21’s digital shows may be well under way, but there are still a handful of SS21 presentations and fashion films living rent-free in our minds. One of them is Charlotte Knowles Petals, a beautifully grainy vignette made by none other than Harley Weir. Now, the young London label has released the last chapter of its collaboration with the photographer, its SS21 campaign. The film and the campaign were shot simultaneously, explain Charlotte and Alexandre Arsenault. Harley understood exactly what we were looking for in terms of emotion and message, that of whimsy and nostalgia, power and energy, fragility and beauty. Rich in floral collages and glitchy stripes, there is a saturated otherworldly stamp to the images, a result of the hand printing techniques performed by Harley in the darkroom. To us, the images are so handcrafted and textural that they almost look more like works of art, the two say, giving people a glimpse of how we imagine Charlotte Knowles’ universe. We only have one question. How can we do it? NOW?! MRS

Image courtesy of Off-White

Off-White appeals to a living fashion legend

Another collaboration that fascinates you? Off-White and Andre Walker! Virgil Abloh called on the elusive designer as the latest to participate in his label’s Foundations program, for which he invites guest designers to co-develop new ideas and pieces. For some time now, André has been following his own pace, choosing to work on independent projects outside of the orthodox fashion calendar and the relentless pace of mass production. The couple collaborated on a small capsule, which features abstract watercolor prints of planes flying against a tangerine sky, emblazoned with the letters OOSOOM (Out of science, out of magic). Considering everyone was desperate to get on a plane going, well, anywhere right now, it’ll just have to be done while waiting. OA

Photography Tyler Mitchell. Images courtesy of Loewe

Tyler Mitchell shot the Loewes fragrance campaign

The next stop in this week’s election campaign is a delightful visual expedition from everyone’s favorite Spanish house. The last time we spoke lyrical about Loewe it was because of Jonathan Andersons’ hauntingly haunting AW21 menswear collection, shown last month. This time, however, everything revolves around the olfactory offerings of the house or rather the packaging in which they come. That’s right, the bottles in the Loewes fragrance line have been redesigned as a unique multisensory repertoire in the rainbow shade of block-shaped glass vials, each botanical hue hinting at the precious scent at inside. If the mere prospect of a fancy new dressing table accessory weren’t enough to convince you, then a new campaign targeted by iD contributor Tyler Mitchell will. Through eight images, different personalities are intimately represented on earth-hued backdrops with organic elements that represent the beauty of nature and one of six Loewe fragrances. Enough said spritz us, J-Dubz! MRS

Image courtesy of the Design Museum

A sneaker exhibition arrives at the Design Museum

Oh, how we miss museums! Paintings, less, of course. But fashion shows have starved us! Fortunately, good news is on the horizon: this week, the Design Museum announced that its next blockbuster exhibition will be dedicated to the cult of the sneaker. Yes, hypebeasts, this one’s for you! Unboxed sneakers: from the studio to the street will open or should we say drop? in April, and chronicle the history and cultural phenomenon of the world’s most popular shoe shape. With over 200 pairs of shoes, the exhibit will examine iconic styles, from the first Converse Chuck Taylors to the Yeezy 250 Zebra, the role sneakers have played in cultural movements including West Coast Skaters, Casuals and Grime, and how they even conquered the most affluent of luxury fashion houses, like Dior. Well, practically run out there in our own. Just try to stop us. OA

Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Image courtesy of Hugo

Oliver Hadlee Pearch captures the boundless spirit of HUGO

In the wake of Brexit and a global travel embargo due to the pandemic, the prospect of a world without borders is one that could not be more attractive at the moment. If, like us, you are scratching the walls to escape wherever you read this, the HUGOs SS21 campaign, produced by iD contributor Oliver Hadlee Pearch, is a welcome balm. The idea was to create a world without borders, explains Richard Pang of HUGO. We wanted to push cultural boundaries in a way that speaks to our global community, Oliver achieves this by filming an international cast of seven emerging faces everywhere, from sun-dappled forests to neon-lit clubby backdrops. While a return to the club a lot maybe a little while, at least we have pictures like these to keep the dream alive. MRS

Image provided by Onitsuka Tiger.

Willow Smith flexes for Onitsuka Tigers SS21 campaign

When Willow Smith and Onitsuka Tiger first teamed up for Japanese brands’ AW20 campaign, it was a match made in fashion heaven. A perfect foil for labels’ mission to deliver innovative messages globally, you could almost call the American starlet the embodiment of The Onitsuka Tiger Attitude. Someone who totally agrees that there is Andrea Pompilio, OT Creative Director, who chose Willow as the star of his SS21 campaign. A testament to the essential beauty that oozes from within Willow, the images show the youngest member of the Smith clan sporting a puffy marigold robe and structured nylon coat from the brand’s latest collection, while demonstrating a degree of flexibility that we haven’t seen since yoga. the studios were closed in lockdown 1.0. Think of this as the motivation you need to come to these online courses in the meantime. MRS

