Beyond the Black Box at Harlems Fashion Rows Third Annual Digital Fashion Summit





Harlems Fashion Row (HFR), an organization founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel to partner with emerging color designers, yesterday hosted its third annual Digital Fashion Summit: Beyond the Black Box. The event offered a sort of state of union for the New York fashion industry and identified action points for moving forward. As pioneers, said Daniel, what our community does can set a model for other sectors to follow. Here are five takeaways from HFR’s third annual Digital Fashion Summit. Maintain momentum

It is very important not to let [the Black Lives Matter movement] just disappear and have been a movement that has happened at one point. It’s very important for us at CFDA, or for anyone with a voice, to follow through on all of these things, said Tom Ford in his fireside interview with Daniels. The summit shed light on the people and organizations doing just that. The one-day session opened with Randy Cousin and Tommy Hilfiger talking about The Peoples Place program that Cousin directs. Also on the program: Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles du Black fashion board, Aurora James from 15% commitment, Elevate Fashion, and the Fashion for All Foundation, among others. We need to use each other’s services, said Designers Hub activist and organizer Bethann Hardison, echoing a statement Cousin made about the redesign.[ing] the idea of ​​collaboration. Meaning: to take the idea beyond the product and use it to achieve higher goals. Change takes time, commitment and designated dollars

Fundamental changes are needed to make lasting and meaningful improvements in inclusion, diversity and equity, and these changes must occur in all corporate structures, from entry-level positions to C- after. Aligning values ​​with the company’s mission is win-win: the more nuanced and considered a product or message, the larger the audience it can reach. In short, doing good and doing good business can go hand in hand. What Daniel wants to see in place are formalized programs with adequate funding and resources that will allow and bring about meaningful change in the long term. Legacy questions

Fame is beautiful, but it’s his legacy that matters, Hardison noted. No home can last without a solid foundation and the importance of building a strong business was a theme of the day. My mantra is really, literally to do [designers] a business they can really leave to their children. It’s important in the business aspect, I’m not trying to make you famous.







