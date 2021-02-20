Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor said she was ‘supposed to dress’ for Zoom interviews while her teammates would wear ‘whatever they wanted’





Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page spoke to ET Canada about “Bridgerton”. ET Canada / YouTube Phoebe Dynevor said her appearance was held to a higher standard than her “Bridgerton” teammates.

She told L’Officiel on Tuesday that she had to “dress” for Zoom interviews.

In contrast, the actress said her teammates would wear “whatever they wanted.”

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe dynevor said she and her male teammates were subjected to different standards during press tours following the premiere of the drama Regency. The 25-year-old, who stars as young debutante Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix original record series, Told The official Tuesday that she was to wear pretty outfits and appear ready to be set up for virtual interviews. Related: The Evolution Of How Actors Play Their Own Lookalikes In Movies She said some of her male teammates, however, had not received the same memo. “Even on Zooms, I was expected to dress and look my best,” the actress said, continuing, “Some of my teammates were like, wearing whatever they wanted.” Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey spoke about “Bridgerton” on MTV Asia. MTV Asia / YouTube The contrast between Dynevor blouses with ruffles decorated with bow ties and Reg-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey’s unzipped hoodies and flannels emphasizes the emphasis on the look of women, explained Dynevor. “If you’re in the spotlight as a woman, there’s definitely a pressure,” she said, adding, “It’s like the first thing they look at.” Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. “The Drew Barrymore Show” / YouTube Dynevor has seen progress on gender equality in the entertainment industry As the daughter of “Coronation Street” soap opera star Sally Webster and “Emmerdale” writer Tim Dynevor, the actress has been exposed to the inner workings of the television industry since she was little. She embarked on her own acting career at the age of 14, landing a role on the BBC show “Waterloo Road”. Since then, she said she has seen the entertainment industry’s treatment of women “really change.” The story continues “Even just over the past five years, there has been a shift in the drive to create more dimensional female characters. The scripts I read are not just someone’s girlfriend, ”she said Charm in January. Phoebe Dynevor stars on “Bridgerton” as young debutante Daphne Bridgerton. Liam Daniel / Netflix The lead role of “Bridgerton” said she had also become more confident in setting her own boundaries and expressing her opinions on set. “We were given more power to be able to say ‘no’, and for a long time that was not a thing. Women were not allowed to speak out,” she says. “Bridgerton”, a adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels, features plenty of steamy sex scenes, many of which are taken from the female gaze. Dynevor consulted Lizzy Talbot, the game privacy coordinator, to make sure she was comfortable throughout the shoot. The actress later said having a privacy coordinator on set made all the difference. Dyenvor said Grazia that filming the sex scenes was “safe and fun”, comparing the choreographed interactions to a “stunt” or “dance”. In fact, working with Talbot on “Bridgerton” made Dynevor reflect on his past work by shooting intimate scenes with a tinge of disbelief. “It’s crazy to me that it hasn’t been there in the past,” she said. “I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did: that was only five or six years ago, but it wouldn’t be allowed now. Read the original article on Insider

