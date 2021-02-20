44 stunning beauty looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2021





A look from Markarian's fall 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree Like last season (and, uh, pretty much everything else), New York Fashion Week Fall 2021 continued to be a little different than what we're used to. But nonetheless, this season's collections – in whatever form they were presented – were accompanied by some truly memorable hair, makeup and nail moments. On the trend front, hair accessories are still going strong and for next fall they are either big and bold, steeped in decades of nostalgia, or a combination of the two. Sandy Liang's models wore large, black, stretchy headbands near their hair lines that seemed to mix the vibes of the '60s mod with a touch of' 90s grunge. The hair in Anna Sui's presentation was also inspired by '60s (a designer's favorite reference), hairstylist Garren creating rough, bouncy styles and wrapping many of them in triangular bandanas. Artistic headdresses were the center of Claudia Li's attention, while the Alice & Olivia and Kim Shui collections were accented with intricate updos covered in jewelry-like ornaments. The individuality and natural hair textures of the models also continued to have a great moment, especially on the Jason Wu catwalk, for which hairstylist Lacy Redway – a master of braiding who is known for her ability to make hair magic on all hair types – created a range of looks including precise cornrows and bouncy curly styles to emphasize the uniqueness of each model. When it came to makeup, we were pleasantly surprised to see bold lip looks punctuated by several collections – masks, it seems, damned (but please always wear yours!). Libertine, Prabal Gurung, and Naeem Khan's models sported precise red lips, while Jonathan Simkhai and Sandy Liang showed deeper, more moody hues of ox blood on their models, offering hope for a time when maybe to be we will no longer need to cover our mouths. Thick, black eyeliner was another recurring theme, with Alice & Olivia, Duncan, Victoria Beckham and Liang all showing an iteration. In the galleries below, our roundup of unusual beauty looks from the fall 2021 New York fashion shows – or look books, or virtual presentations, or … whatever. Click to see all the hair, makeup and nail ideas that we are sure to add to our inspiration boards. Reconcile Hair Nails A beauty look from the Prabal Gurung Fall 2021 presentation. Photo: courtesy of KISS "data-full-height =" 2000 "data-full-src =" https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTc5MDY2MD ofcrabourc4NTM2ND-kissk ofcrabourc4NTM2N-kissk% jpg "data-full-width =" 1334 "data-image-id =" ci027c2ba4e00026f8 "data-image-slug =" prabal-gurung-courtoisy-of-kiss-nails "data-public-id =" MTc5MDY2MDcwOTc4NTM2NDkz "/> A beauty look from the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2021 presentation. Photo: courtesy of KISS "data-full-height =" 2000 "data-full-src =" https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTc5MDc5MDcwOTc4NzjAy-beauty-N 11 .jpg "data-full-width =" 1389 "data-image-id =" ci027c2ba4e000242d "data-image-slug =" rebecca-minkoff-fall-2021-beauty-11 "data-public-id =" MTc5MDY2MDcwOTc4NjAyNzQ0 "/ >







