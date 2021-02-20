The best moments of New York Fashion Week





This month’s New York Fashion Week was mostly a virtual affair, with designers choosing to release their collections via video or photo slideshows, but there was no lack of buzz around the brands that showed. A major moment was a surprise appearance on the runway at Proenza Schouler’s newly minted IMG model Ella Emhoff (you may also know her as the daughter-in-law of Vice President Kamala Harris who stole the inauguration parade in a studded Miu Miu coat last month). Pulling on a relaxed fit pantsuit, one of our favorite styles of the day without a shirt, Emhoff, 21, rocked a mop of chic, nerdy curls and round glasses. Power dressing, but make it Gen Z. The look is a sign of our sartorial age: In this pandemic, when we dream of more stylish days at home, the trends are yours and yours. Whether your fashion whimsy involves cocooning yourself in head-to-toe knits or stilettos and a decadent dress, designers have offered everything from practical to truly fantastic. Here, six trends we can’t wait to embrace after the pandemic. The new knits Looks by designers Staud, Victor Glemaud and 3.1 Phillip Lim Courtesy of brands For fall, the designers served up some very witty knits: two-tone Victor Glemaud-style sweaters with matching cable-knit warm pants perfect for a Netflix night all snuggled up under a blanket, while Staud’s loose styles topped off spacious long dresses. Meanwhile, at 3.1 Phillip Lim, a monochromatic minimalist tracksuit proved that all it takes is a classic camel coat (paired with removable mittens!) To take this trend from the sofa to your favorite outdoor dining area. Green queens Looks by designers Kim Shui, Anna Sui and Theophilio. SIPA / Shutterstock; Courtesy of brands A shade of green reigned supreme: nicknamed “leprechaun” according to Pantone’s forecast for fall 2021, the hue playfully falls somewhere on the rainbow and between Emerald and Kelly. Kim Shui’s spliced ​​partings were infused with the perky hue, as were looks from the highly anticipated collection from Brooklyn-based Jamaican designer Theophilio. (We’re fond of this athletic-infused skirt suit.) Anna Sui has gone from head to toe to the leaf-print mask. Sparkle joy Looks by designers Collina Strada, Zimmermann and Studio 189 Charlie Engman / Shutterstock; Courtesy of brands Because who couldn’t use more? The designers have come up with electrifying collections filled with playful pieces you couldn’t have a bad day in. Collina Strada doubled the fun with psychedelic layers and prints, while Studio 189 showed off multi-colored skirts with ruffle levels that suggest twirling (at home, on your own, why not?). And in a catwalk video, in which the models all smiled brightly, Zimmermann’s pastel patchwork final dress swept the show. Cover dressing Looks by designers Gabriela Hearst, Bevza and Thakoon Courtesy of brands Dress comfortably during a pandemic? It’s certainly not revolutionary, but luckily many designers have come up with new versions of the ubiquitous warm vibe. Thakoon took some knit clothes and stacked them with sweaters and lots of sweaters. Bevza packed models with balaclavas, while Gabriela Hearst (who was also worn by First Lady Dr Jill Biden at inaugural events last month) showed off a lavish floor cape, perfect for days of snow. Chill pants Looks by designers Rosetta Getty, Prabal Gurung and Ella Emhoff at Proenza Schouler Courtesy of the brand; SIPA / Shutterstock, Zuma Press Please note: these are not your classic pantsuits. The oversized version of Prabal Gurung down to the extra long hemline is bold in color and layered with extra long strands of pearls. Rosetta Getty picked up the love story of spring with leather and relaxed jumpsuits layered with pinstripe tunics. And at Proenza Schouler, the understated yet chic blazer (modeled by Emhoff) and loose pants showed that fashion week is always serious business. Pure fantasy Looks by designers Markarian, Christian Cowan and Tia Adeola Courtesy of the brand; Adrienne Raquel / Shutterstock, Jason Rowe For those who are tired of sweatpants, rejoice! Glamor shone on the slopes in abundance. Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill (who became a household name after Biden donned her designs at the grand opening) served cocktail dresses bursting with embellished fireworks, while the sexy bodycon neon mini dresses by Christian Cowan, wearing matching stiletto heels, showed us how to rock. swag in the comfort of our beds (Judith Leiber martini-shaped purse optional). For otherworldly inspiration, Tia Adeola’s ethereal feather dress is a true in-flight fashion moment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos