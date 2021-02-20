Beyonc in a Versace lace up dress

Refinery29

These fashion month trends are the perfect blend of comfort and high fashion

While almost nothing in Fashion Month looks like it was before COVID, one thing has remained constant about the biennial event: the arrival of new fashion trends. There are almost no in-person shows, and many presentations were recorded long before the official calendars began, and yet, just like they did a year ago before the pandemic took hold, this season’s collections were full of pieces to covet and copy. fall 21. According to some designers, the fall fashion landscape will remain true to its quest for comfort, with brands like Staud, Sandy Liang and Bevza releasing cloud-shaped pieces that appear to be the sartorial equivalent of a hug. . On the other end of the spectrum, designers are looking to the future, at a time when we have a reason to dress again. Glamorous looks, ranging from dazzling accessories to ’80s mini-dresses in vibrant hues and bold prints, have appeared on the runways of Claudia Li, Alice + Olivia and Prabal Gurung. Other standout extras have arrived in the form of stockings of all types, from knee high socks at Sandy Liang to tie-dye tights at Maisie Wilen; oversized scarves at The Row, Ganni and Ka Wa Key; and matching sets that are perfect for both locking and non-locking activities. But we have already given too much. Click to find out what trends will wear next fall. ’80s Glam Although many despise the’ 80s and its sometimes confusing trends of belts over cable-knit sweaters paired with stirrup leggings, anyone? there is something to be said for the aesthetic of the party at the time. Knowing that we can’t wait to dress up in glamorous nighttime looks again, the designers presented jeweled mini dresses at Alice + Olivia and polka dot dresses paired with elbow-length gloves at Prabal Gurung. Prabal GurungBronx and BancoPhoto: Courtesy of Getty.MarkarianPhoto: Courtesy of Markarian.Puffers In 2021, we miss the hugs. Unfortunately, given the six-foot-apart rule, getting one from someone who isn’t in your pod isn’t as easy (or safe) as it used to be. That’s where down jackets come in. Sure, they’ll keep you warm in the cold weather, but this selection of seasonal jackets, which includes pillow-shaped bags, scarves and more, will also rock you in. a close embrace of style and comfort. Photo: Courtesy of Staud.AknvasPhoto: Courtesy of Aknvas.AmbushPhoto: Courtesy of Ambush.DIY Blame him for all the time we spent at home, sitting at our makeshift craft tables, and slowly making our way through Pinterest, but designers are bringing Bricolage to the catwalk and not just in tie-dye form (although there are plenty of them this season, too). Rather, it was crystal details, crochet work, quilted fabrics and more that popped up during Fashion Month, where Claudia Li added gemstone bows to down outerwear and the designer from SoCal Stan recycled quilts to create jackets and pants. Claudia LiPhotograph by: Benn Jae.StanPhoto: Courtesy of Stan. LibertinePhoto: courtesy of Libertine. Matching Sets Matching sets have become a staple of midlife fashion and they just keep getting more stylish. Easy to put on, assemble and effortlessly, coordinates make an obvious choice for designers trying to predict what our wardrobes will look like six months later. Expect knits (Victor Glemaud), fleece (Staud) and leather at (Ganni). Victor Glemaud Photo: Courtesy of Victor GlemaudGannPhoto: Lana Ohrimenko.StaudPhoto: Courtesy of Staud CollantsWith the reboot of Gossip Girl, we should have expected hosiery in all fabrics and colors to make it to the catwalks during Fashion Month . At Maisie Wilen, tie-dye and mismatched tights have been combined with pastel-colored lace-up skirt sets and sandals, adding to upbeat looks that can save us even on the grayest fall days. Sheer knee-length socks adorned the legs of Sandy Liang’s models, who finished off the prep school look with patent leather and Mary-Janes clogs. Ulla Johnson, Bronx and Banco and Dirty Pineapple also added tights for Fall 21. Maisie WilenPhotograph by: Zev SchmidtzSandy LiangPhoto: Courtesy of Sandy Liang.Ulla JohnsonPhoto: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson.Big ShoesOnly in quarantine, when the shoes No need to be practical, bulbous shoes of the kind that will almost certainly give you shin splints if you wear them too often would be all the rage on the slopes. For the Ambushs menswear show, the models were dressed in puddle boot-shaped rain boots that looked more like clown shoes (in a chic way) than wellies. PH5 saw models hang on an all-white ensemble in matching clogs of epic proportions. Similar-sized clogs were also seen at the first Area couture show in January, though theirs were metallic and included gems. Suffice to say that if spring 21 saw the rise of the big bag, autumn 21 will bring its successor: the big shoe. PH5Photograph by: Lee Kun Seok.Statement ScarvesLenny Kravitz called, he wants his scarf back. At the Y / Projects men’s collection in January, oversized scarves completely hid models’ faces. At Ganni and The Row, fashion’s favorite designers have turned the standard winter accessory into an even more assertive statement, creating pullover-scarf hybrids that will have you wondering, where does my scarf end and my pull start? London designer Ka Wa Key followed suit, tying a rainbow, fluffy scarves around the neck, head and body of her fall 21 model line. Photo: Courtesy of The Row.Ka Wa KeyPhoto: Courtesy of Ka Wa Key.GannPhotography: Lana Ohrimenko.Tranquil Fashion While maximalist aesthetics are currently in fashion, designers Bevza, The Row and Rosetta Getty have envisioned a quieter wardrobe of essentials for falls. The result? Soft, comfortable fabrics in the form of knit hoods, sweater dresses, and coats in visually calming monochrome color palettes ranging from cool grays to warm oatmeal. BevzaPhoto: Courtesy of Bevza.The RowPhoto: Courtesy of The Row.Rosetta GettyPhoto: Courtesy of Rosetta Getty.