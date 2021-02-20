Fashion
Trends you weren’t expecting in 2021
No one could have expected that 2020 had in store for us last January. But one way or another, we succeeded.
Between the relentless chaos and the tracksuit cut photos that soak up the world around us, last year’s trends have been left on the back burner. Without any release expectations, there was no need to keep up with the ebb and flow of the fashion trend seasons.
However, with a vaccine on the horizon and a new appreciation for an occasion that requires real pants, the trends for 2021 are more alive than ever.
Confused about what to wear in town once this pandemic is over? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. CR breaks down all the surprising but promising trends you haven’t seen coming.
Whale tails
First worn by burlesque dancers in the 1930s, then by Paris Hilton in the mid-2000s, the trend of exposed thongs has always been risky. Named after the T-shape created by the underwear silhouette contrasting with an almost bare butt, whale tails are the perfect way to spice up a pair of low rise jeans.
Oversized platform shoes
Perfect to wear when stepping over enemies, notched-soled shoes are the rampant trend of 2021. Fashionable Gen Z and Millennials growing up may have paved the way for the recent resurgence of fat. boots, moccasins and platforms.
While designer-focused penny loafers and combat boots can be found on the soles of almost every influencer today, Baby Spice ran so Insta girls could walk.
In the ’90s, the Spice Girls popularized over-the-top sneakers when wearing Buffalo London platforms. The British shoe company has found its place in the 21st century with the e-girls and e-boys of this generation, proving itself a staple among luxury footwear.
Fake fur
What was once considered tasteless and sticky is the hottest environmental trend today.
Over the past decade, established designers have moved away from cruelty-ridden clothing in order to embrace sustainability and ethical practices in the fashion world. While faux fur isn’t exactly the most conscious, often using harmful manufacturing practices, the material offers a cruelty-free alternative to real fur.
The fur-trimmed technicolor coats by Danish designer duo Saks Potts are all the rage thanks to starlets like Jessica Alba and Kendall Jenner. While they’re not fake, coats are a springboard for styles focused on fun colors and textures. An alternative? A faux fur bucket hat. Gen Z’s eponymous accessory is now a standard indy-kid uniform thanks to funk fashion royalty like Tyler the Creator and FKA Twigs.
Motorcycle Mode
Edgelords, rejoice.
This hard-line, motto-style Gothic imagery has been a fan favorite among hype beasts and off-duty models. Brands like Chrome Hearts and Ed Hardy have seen a recent resurgence in recent months with embellished details and hard leather making a major comeback. The house recently launched its iconic Lowrider eyewear that doubles as a chic look and functional motorcycle eyewear, a nod to founder Richard Stark’s love for motorcycles. Bold jewelry, perfectly tacky trucker hats, and effortless rock-and-roll I do not know what are in our maps for 2021.
Blurred bags
Your purse gets cold too, you know.
After exploding on TikTok in the middle of last year, it seems furry bags are here to stay.
Similar to a tote bag, these plush handbags are a simple on-the-go bag, an endless pit of old receipts, melted gum sticks, and several hair ties. Like 2020, this coming year is all about functionality (with a few exceptions), so why not have a bag that reflects that?
This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Fluffy bags were seen on the runways of the fall / winter collections, proving that the trend came long before e-girls. For a refined look, neutral colors and hints of shearling are the way to go.
Arm socks
While the opera gloves trend of 2020 may live on the catwalks, headlines live on in the hearts of the Myspace girls of 2005.
In an era of lockdown fueled nostalgia that yearns for centuries gone by, 2021 is proving to be the year of stage style. Arm socks, similar to leggings, are a very cute accessory to spice up any outfit. Maybe your wrists are cold? Maybe you cover a burn with your hair clip? Maybe you just want to feel 13 years old again? Either way, this cozy and cool trend is sure to make its rounds among the it-girls wearing babydoll t-shirts in the industry.
Wrapped silhouettes
String cheese, but make it fashionable.
Inspired by the 20s filled with fringes, wrapping has become a massive statement technique dominating shoes and clothing. Just a few years ago, tying strappy heels over your pants was all the rage. The look, worn by Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner, has now evolved into a completely wrapped look. By nibbling the waist and giving the illusion of length, labels like TLZ L’Femme and Hyein Seo experimented with exaggerated fringe accents.
Mesh tops
At this point, it’s a given that the younger generation of fashion-obsessed internet kids would stumble upon Jean-Paul Gaultier and his archives.
Although fashion enfant terrible retired from fashion exactly one year ago, that hasn’t stopped his iconic pieces from making a comeback in recent months.
Model Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing Gaultier’s iconic ’90s mesh dividers – a staple among her iconic collections. Striking patterns and abstract photographs make up the designs printed on the designer’s clothes. If Depop, the internet’s hippest second-hand clothing platform, is any indication, the archives renaissance is here to stay.
