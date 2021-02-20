Video shows women posing as elderly at Florida COVID-19 vaccination site

Orange County, Florida Body camera video released on Friday shows MPs scolding two women who attempted to impersonate elderly people so they could receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the County Convention Center site. Orange.

Dr Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said two women came to the site on Wednesday dressed as grannies so they could receive their second injection. Florida currently only vaccinates those 65 and over, as well as healthcare workers.

The body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office does not appear to show the 44-year-old and 34-year-old woman in disguise, as Pino described. Both wear glasses, as Pino said, and one of them wore a gray beanie on his head.

The sheriff’s office wouldn’t say if they were wearing disguises at all times.

Do you know what you did? You stole a vaccine from someone who needs it more than you and now you won’t get your second vaccine, a pair told MP. It is therefore a waste of time that we have just wasted here on this subject. So, I was at this point here, but just for your selfishness to steal a vaccine.

In the end, they received a trespass warning, but no arrests were made and they are not being prosecuted.

OK, this is an intrusion warning. You are hereby warned that you are not allowed or induced to be in these premises, and that you may be arrested if you refuse to leave or return at any time in the future to this building or to the other buildings, the garage everything, anything on the whole property here. It’s ridiculous that you’re even here right now, one MP said.

One of the MPs told the duo that they were lucky they had not been arrested.

We really appreciate it, said one of the women thanking MPs.

Pino said the women would have received the vaccines, but the vaccinators noticed that they looked funny and then realized there were issues with their ID cards. MPs said their vaccination cards had their real names on them, but their dates of birth did not match those on their driver’s licenses.

We have not lacked weapons willing to be vaccinated. We also have people pretending to be old to get vaccinated. So yesterday we realized that two young women came disguised as grannies to get the second shot so I don’t know how they got away the first time but they came (get) shot. The hats, gloves, goggles – all and they were probably in their twenties, Pino said Thursday.

Now, Pino has said officials will need to determine if they actually received their first dose and how that could have happened.

So part of the discoveries we need to make is whether they were really vaccinated by us, when (they were) vaccinated, what happened, on what date, at what time, to try to determine if there are holes, loopholes, in the process that allow people to do it, Pino said.

He said it was possible that the women knew someone at the site who gave them access.

Security has recently been stepped up at the convention center site due to an increase in the number of strange incidents, including nurses being approached as they leave their posts at 10 p.m. by strangers wanting to know if they have any problems. additional doses.

While the so-called granny incident may be making headlines, Pino said it wasn’t the first time someone has tried to get the shot.

So there were a few. They are all different and creative. There was another individual with the same name as his father, who came with a card but a different birthday. But, you know, we have access to a lot of information. So we can quickly check who’s who, where they were born, you know, whatever you can imagine that we have access to, Pino said.

Given the pace of operations at the convention center, he knows that other possibilities have fallen through the cracks.

I think it’s higher than we suspect, to be honest with you. As we are engaged in this process and trying to move people around quickly, some people might sneak in, so it’s probably higher than we suspect, Pino said.

