Two Orange County Women Dress As ‘Grannies’ To Try To Get Vaccinated For COVID-19

Photo courtesy Amazon / California Costumes

The perfect crime To great evils the great means. Divorced dad desperate to spend time with his children masquerades as an old British nanny in 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire (just like Tobias Funke in Development stopped, for slightly less comforting results). And on Wednesday, two women from Orange County donned their best grandma’s sweater of “ hats, gloves and glasses ” to try and get their COVID-19 vaccine. during Thursday Orange County COVID-19 Briefing, Dr. Raul Pino, head of the Florida Department of Health, gave himself a brief moment of levity as he recounted the anecdote of two young women who became a grandmother in an attempt to get a second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center. The hats, gloves, glasses, all that, Pino said. Not only did the women come fully dressed as “grannies,” Pinot revealed, but they also had valid CDC vaccination cards and had received a first injection. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office later said Spectrum News 13 that the women were in fact 34 and 44 years old and that their dates of birth did not (obviously) match those of the documents they had presented. They received an intrusion warning. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed if these were costumes. But then again, they also did not confirm whether said women tried to bribe them with ribbon candy. Stay up to date with Central Florida news and opinions through our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but powerful team works tirelessly to bring you news from Central Florida, and every little bit helps.

