



How to dress like BTS star Jungkook When it comes to fashion, we all admire the popular faces of the film industry. In recent years, the world has been turned upside down by the fashion choices made by boy group K-pop, BTS, or Bangtan Boys. The group consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While each member of the band has a unique fashion sense and aesthetic, it is undeniable that Jungkook’s style is highly regarded around the world. If you are considering taking inspiration from Jungkook’s fashion outings, we can help. There are a few fashion rules the star is sure to follow. Trendy jackets For a long time, fashion bloggers around the world have suggested that layering is important in adding depth to the look. Just like Jungkook, you can choose trendy options. The singer loves to try out new styles and usually likes to pair them with plain t-shirts. Keep it casual When you are just going out for a casual outing, you can choose a sweatshirt with jeans. Keep it simple, generally the star likes to go for solid colors, but you can experiment with the style to create a look that suits you. Simplicity is best when it comes to formal outfits While many people like to experiment with different styles when it comes to formal wear, Jungkook likes to keep it simple. We often see him in a blue or black blazer that he pairs with a white or other light-colored shirt and tie. The look is simple and you can never go wrong. With accessories, less is more While choosing the perfect accessories, Jungkook usually goes for trendy earrings and chains. The singer likes to keep it basic with jewelry. It can be a bit difficult to find the perfect style for yourself, but like Jungkook, you can make it a mixture of edgy and classy. Invest in solid colors There is one thing that definitely catches the eye and that is her love for basic, solid colors. He prefers to dress in monochrome and has tons of t-shirts, sweaters and more in solid hues. The singer likes to experiment with different types of clothes to enhance his look. But it keeps the base simple and elegant. The BTS star certainly wins hearts with her style files!







