Dress (your table) for dinner – and win a $ 100 restaurant gift card!

Do you have a drawer full of plastic silverware from all of the take out food you ordered during the pandemic? Do you now have the habit of eating straight from the cardboard box or plastic tray in order to enjoy your food while still hot? Do you miss the comfort of a stand or a candlelit corner with real tablecloths and condiments that do not come in disposable sachets? There is a way to continue supporting local restaurants while having a more elegant experience and staying safe. And you can win a $ 100 gift card at any Coronado restaurant of your choice while doing it!

To celebrate the launch of CoronadoFoodHall.com, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and the City of Coronado are bringing you the Dress (Your Table) For Dinner contest!

First decide which Coronado restaurant you will order takeout from, then come up with a theme, color, or design concept in one of these three categories:

Choice of children – If you let your child (ren) set the table as they wish, what special additions would they make? Would everyone have a fork? Could they create an artistic centerpiece with their pencil or paint box? Let their imagination run wild!

A romantic date – What’s your idea of ​​romance? Candle and rose petals or something weird that would make your partner smile? You can choose a tabletop display in their favorite color or theme to reflect the country of origin of the kitchen, from Roman holidays to Greek wedding!

My style – For this one, you have free rein to express your personal style. Maybe you have a flower arrangement gift or you never use your good dinnerware or crystal glassware – now you have a reason! From sleek modern monochrome to laid-back casual for the beach, the choice is yours!

For more inspiration, discover 80 local restaurants in www.CoronadoFoodHall.com.

It’s such a fun way to be creative and create a special memory. Add style to your table, order your take-out, and then photograph the set before eating.

Email your photo submissions to [email protected] by March 5, including your phone number, your theme of choice, and the name of the Coronado restaurant you are featuring. You can add a row or two to your table’s theme if you want to highlight items. One winner from each category will be announced on March 6, 2021.

Good style and good appetite!