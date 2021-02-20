4 outfits easy to wear anywhere this winter

Photo credit: various retailers

There is no shame in buying fresh, new and comfortable clothes. Of course, we were still in the middle of a pandemic, and yes, the brutal winter climate in the United States put most of our social plans on hold. But every change in the norm that altered our daily dress ultimately made men smarter. Think about it: Instead of frivolous impulse buys or falling for the hype of those wild and wacky limited edition sneakers, your investments in your winter wardrobe this year are more focused, allowing you to focus on what brings you comfort, what is needed to fight the elements and what clothes have the versatility to be worn repeatedly.

However, even with the right winter clothes, it can be difficult for any man to figure out what to combine to achieve the ideal comfort without sacrificing cool style. The ideal winter fit should be relaxed, effortlessly stylish, and incorporate all of your favorite comfy gear. While formal suits and ties are currently pushed to the back of your closet, we’ve rounded up some key winter outfit ideas that will have you covered for any cold weather scenario, from cozy hours of the WFH to weekend walks. end on snowy trails. You might already have some of these items in your closet, which is great, and if you don’t, consider these high-quality duds as worthy investments to cover all your bases this winter.

Simplify your cold-weather style and adapt these easy adjustments on Zoom or on the go.

WFH, but polite

No man will complain about replacing his stiff, uncomfortable pants with soft, stretchy sweatpants, but at one point, the blurry lines between loungewear and workwear didn’t make it easier to separate the hours from. work and hours of rest.

Even if you are only visible from the waist up, a more refined WFH winter outfit will make your working life more normal (whatever that means these days), and increase your confidence to close that deal, seek promotion and be usually the vibes of a total chef.

The trick to a cool but comfortable WFH flex is all in the details. A raised turtleneck sweatshirt gives your winter knitwear a little higher look for mornings on Zoom. And while your coworkers won’t see your stylish pants by the water cooler this year, you will feel more confident and professional in real pants. A relaxed fit chinos in super soft fleece fabric essentially look like more formal lounge pants, providing warmth and volume ideal for working from your home office or living room sofa.

Another benefit of dressing for work is the freedom that it allows you to walk or run errands at any time of your day, avoiding the quick scramble to dress for the afternoon when you walk into. the outside world. Wearing cool shoes indoors also helps provide much-needed foot support while walking on the hardwood floors in your home. And if you’re going out for a moment or just want to show off your awesome layering game to your coworkers, complete your winter outfit with a versatile quilted gilet.

Whatever you choose to wear during your 9 to 5, keep it classic, simple, and comfy enough to make the long day a little easier

Under the frost fits

When you face tough winter conditions, does anyone really care what they look like? Maybe not, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy stylish winter clothes for your daily commute in freezing conditions. Start with your winter coat, the most important element of protection against the cold. Choose a quality down jacket that is windproof, waterproof, insulating and easy to maintain. Yes, the price is hard to bear, but well-made outerwear can handle the elements for many winters to come.

For a little extra protection, a long sleeve t-shirt with heat technology is ideal for extra warmth without adding unwanted bulk to your torso. For the lower half of your body, pants with innovative, high-performance construction for elasticity and durability will help you move freely and stay dry, even when you’re knee deep in the snow. And speaking of hiking in the snow, durable, waterproof winter boots with a studded sole for traction are another must-have for your wardrobe. To finish off your winter outfit, top-notch cold weather accessories will guarantee you as much comfort as possible,

Overall, sticking to a neutral, navy blue, and dark green color scheme will make your winter outfit look classy and timeless, but that’s not as important as the quality of your outfit. winter. If you’re strapped for cash and can only invest in a few key coins this season, turn your attention to these key coins.

Winter training warrior

With all the time you stay locked inside, exercising outside provides a refreshing change of scenery, that and your gym can be closed, so you make it work. All you need are a few extra layering pieces for extra warmth, like leggings to pull under your workout shorts and a stretchy yet insulated puffer jacket to complete your cool graphic running t-shirt. It is essential that your equipment is light enough to enhance your fitness game without affecting your performance. And to continue to follow CDC guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, now is a great time to try on a winter neck warmer with a warm fleece lining.

City sweats

Who says you can’t look stylish in a sweatshirt? Hit the city streets by completing your look with an overcoat to provide a structured contrast tailored to your casual sweatpants game. By mixing textures and adding a touch of print and graphic outfit to your winter outfit, it creates a nice balance. Who says you can’t look stylish in a sweatshirt? Hit the city streets by completing your comfy look with an overcoat to provide a structured and tailored contrast to your casual jogging pants. If your fleece sweatshirts or pants have a minimalist design, give your winter outfit a style boost by incorporating printed pieces and graphic clothing. To avoid an interest overload, a minimalist retro sneaker creates the perfect balance for your street-ready fit. And for the finishing touch it’s time to cover up, but go for something that adds to the overall vibe of the style, you go for disposable masks that won’t cut it.

