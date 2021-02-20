Social media star Laura Lee reveals her fashion line

Social media influencers have captured the imaginations of many consumers by acting as brand and fashion line ambassadors on Instagram and Youtube. A handful of these influencers are also making the leap into designing their own fashions.

A member of this new wave of designers is Laura Lee, who posts videos on her YouTube channel Laura88Lee and Instagram account @larlarlee from Los Angeles. In the fall of 2020, she presented Nudie Patootie, a self-funded contemporary fashion line. It is the second of Lees’ entrepreneurial ventures. In 2017, she presented her cosmetics brand, Laura Lee Los Angeles.

Lee said Nudie Patootie is still a work in progress. By the holidays of 2021, the line will feature items specially designed by Lee. Currently, it is a startup offering casual and contemporary clothing produced by third-party suppliers. Lee talks to the world about his brands through his videos, seen by his 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, 1.8 million Instagram followers, as well as his fans on TIC Tac and Twitter. She leads a team of seven who take care of fulfillment and other clerical duties. She sells clothes exclusively on the digital channel shopnudiepatootie.com. Retail prices range from $ 30 to $ 60, and she says items often sell out within days of the designs being released.

Nudie Patootie is Lee’s first fashion company, but she’s convinced it will last a long time thanks to the strong support of her followers.

It’s a thin line between Nudie Patootie and her audience, she said. Having the audience on hand has helped us be successful. She is in close contact with her clients. Almost every hour of the day, she sends out audience suggestions and comments via Instagram direct messages and comments from other social media channels.

She made changes to her line following public comment. For example, her fans have asked Nudie Patootie to release more loungewear, oversized t-shirts and flannels. There were also requests to offer more plus sizes. Currently, the sizes of the lines range from small to 4XL. She had long wanted to produce a branded fashion line, and lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic gave her free time to develop Nudie Patootie. The line is also named after the most popular eye shadow palette in its cosmetics line, a neutral color palette that it has incorporated into its fashion lines: dresses, pants, outerwear, hats and more. sweaters.

There is a small group of influencers who sell their own fashion brands, including the Sincerely Jules fashion line designed by Julie Sariana, who also manages it @sincerelyjules Instagram profile, which has 5.7 million subscribers. Expect this class of designers to grow, said JNet Nguyen, an entrepreneur and creative director who has lectured on fashion, marketing and digital media for the USC Annenberg Innovation Lab at University of Southern California.

Lived in a more personalized time. A lot of people don’t want to wear ubiquitous brands. They want brands that connect them personally from a political and social perspective. They want something unique to tell the world who they are, Nguyen said.

Influencers are well equipped to offer that personal connection as they spend almost all of their time letting the world come into their lives, Nguyen added. But a deep connection with an audience doesn’t guarantee success. Like any other clothing brand, regardless of the brand recognition, design should always appeal to their audience and a marketing strategy is needed, she said.

Lee hadn’t expected that she would be an entrepreneur when she grew up in Montgomery, Ala. Entering the influencer game around 2009 while working as a medical assistant, Lee took evening business classes. Neither his work nor his lessons were satisfactory. She was considering a career as a makeup artist and posted tutorials on what was then a new internet platform called YouTube.

The key to Lee gaining fans was his approach to creating tutorials that weren’t dry courses. I am very clumsy, light and fun, she said. It’s not serious. I was going to make jokes. Were going to laugh through the video. YouTube is all about showing your personality.

In 2011, beauty companies started to notice her. Cosmetics brands began to give him sponsors. Working as an influencer became her full-time job, and in 2016 she moved to Los Angeles with her husband, Tyler, and bought a home in the San Fernando Valley.

The Nudie Patootie line will most likely remain a digital native, but Lee could produce physical pop-up stores in the future while expanding the line categories.

Fashion changes so fast and bride and groom love to be on trend, but always stick with Nudie Patootie’s style, Lee said.