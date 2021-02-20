Rihannas’ outfits tell us what’s next in fashion trends





When it comes to taking fashion risks, Rihanna is in a league of its own. Who else can perfectly wear a metallic Dries Van Noten to the pool (with a mule!) Or a fiery orange sport parted from head to toe with such panache? No one. Shes practically wrote the book on how to turn heads, and because of that, she has her own publication, Rihanna’s book, which is filled with over a thousand images of her looking amazingly cool. Besides being a constant source of fashion inspiration, whether it’s vacationing in her native Barbados or dashing through the streets of New York City, Rihannas’ outfits are like crystal balls. They tell us what’s going to happen and what’s about to go into fashion. Long before life in quarantine became our norm, Rihanna wore raised tracksuits. She had also signaled our current taste for voluminous proportions, wearing wide-leg pants and oversized outerwear balanced with bare-legged minidresses. Even without his impossible-to-dislike music, we owe him a great debt for always keeping us up to date with what’s next. And this appreciation is especially needed today for his birthday. To celebrate the style queen, we’ve rounded up five moments from her fashion history that hinted at what’s to come this spring. His world Rihannas; all just lived in it. Pants of power Photo: Getty Images Just over a year ago, Rihanna stepped out in roomy Jacquemus pants, signaling the need to break up with plain, skinny pants. Rejina Pyo Laila Double Waist Wide Leg Pants Palmer Harding Reona Grain De Powder Layered Straight Pant Sticky dress Photo: Getty Images A few months earlier, Rihanna had hinted that tight dresses would reign supreme for a few seasons. Dannijo Ombre long dress Nanushka Lotti satin slip dress Luminous bags Photo: Getty Images In February 2020, the singer brought a casual outfit to life with fun accessories including a bold Bottega Veneta clutch and a green Emma Brewin hat. Bottega Veneta the mini leather clutch Simon Miller retro mini bag in moir green Short hems Photo: Getty Images A day earlier, Rihanna showcased the bare-legged trend while wearing a Fenty sweater dress fitted with a high slit. Fenty Turtleneck Knit Mini Dress The Attico asymmetric tie-dye mini skirt Heavy sweating Photo: Backgrid And at the end of 2019, Rihanna announced the buyback of luxury sweatpants and sweatshirts. Les Tien fleece hoodie Les Tien brushed jogging pants

