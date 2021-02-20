Disha Patani’s photos of her best friend’s wedding rage with warmth and vibrancy. One of the most desirable beautiful actresses in B-town who has managed to walk away from the preparations for her next film.

Looking lovely in the ornate blue dress with open braids and smoky blue eyes, Disha was there for the wedding and is now back in town to resume her preparation. The actress did her own makeup and hair and looked absolutely stunning in the look. Keeping it as stylish as ever, Disha Patani flaunted her toned curves. Take a look here.

Working hard and through the schedules of her next movies, Disha has a pipeline of big-ticket movies. Radhe: You most wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2 who is a director of Mohit Suri. The actress will meet the director after Poor.

