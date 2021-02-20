Pantone showcases fall 2021 colors for London Fashion Week – WWD

LONDON – Prepare for paradoxes.
Pantone believes the digital catwalks at London Fashion Week will be filled with opposing moods and colors: heritage and contemporary; natural inspirations and urban style; practicality and playful and creative attitudes. The main theme will be the ‘reinvigorated desire to create’ of British designers.
The ten hues highlighted in London’s fall 2021 color palette include a range of natural shades that are brighter than the usual winter ones. They include a grassy green, which Pantone calls Green Bee; an optimistic yellow reminiscent of sunny days; and a soft blue that was designed with a clear sky in mind.
Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, said “encouraging hues ”reflect both the natural environment and“ inspire our creative energies and awaken the desire for a renewed perspective on… color ”. Colors will also reflect whimsy and charm – and pragmatism, she added.
Different shades of red are going to dominate London collections, ranging from a warm tomato red to a bolder shade called Red Alert and a soft pink hue.
Pantone has also highlighted four classic shades that will be essential throughout the fall 2021 season.
They are of a perfectly pale sandy shade; an olive brown; a black infused blue named After Midnight; and an Ultimate Gray shade that has already made several appearances at Virtual New York Fashion Week.
Earlier this month, ahead of New York Fashion Week, Eiseman said reinvention and re-emergence will be the driving forces behind the city’s color palette.
Eiseman added that the new rainbow of color is all about how different looks can work together. After nearly a year of working from home, many people are diving into their closets to retrieve long-forgotten or rarely worn items to revitalize their Zoom outfit or just lighten their mood, and they’ve gotten creative.
Creative professionals have also been eager to infuse more color into their collections.
“Designers are more aware of the fact that we need an infusion of color even though everyone is talking about appeasement, calm and all that. We’ve reached a point where we really want to bring depth and excitement to the collection, ”Eiseman told WWD earlier this month.
