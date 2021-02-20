Sabyasachi’s new Gender Fluid collection sparks debate





Famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently shared photos from the new gender fluid collection in collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman from New York. The Sabyasachi x Bergdorf Goodman collection premiere on Instagram featured a male model wearing a dark gold sequined slip dress, jewelry, a pair of high heels and a handbag. The female model looked similar in the campaign photos. The male model did not have a prominent female makeup look but had a bindi on his forehead with his short hair and regular beard. Read also – Sabyasachi gives a magnificent jewel to Anushka Sharma a few weeks after announcing her pregnancy with her husband Virat Kohli However, Sabyasachi’s campaign featuring androgynous clothing apparently did not please many Instagram users, and the creator was trolled in the comments. Many Indian netizens did not understand the concept of fluid fashion and left comments like, “Why is the guy wearing heels?” and “pathetic fashion”. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Diwali With Nick In London Wearing A Stunning Sabyasachi Saree One user commented saying, “What exactly are you trying to convey by making a man dress like a girl?” I’m sorry but the message is not clear .. and what’s wrong with a guy dressed as a guy? How does this hinder freedom and equality? Please enlighten my soul… ” Meanwhile, another user said, “This is just plain stupid. Leaning over a point is an insult to human sensitivity. STOP.” But not everyone was unhappy with the Sabyasachi’s new approach to showcasing their collection. One section of Instagram users absolutely loved the concept behind the photoshoot. “Slap patriarchy in his face, love it,” one user wrote. “Loving that @sabyasachiofficial also portrays fashion for the fluid and maverick genre. He’s a fashion designer. It should not only respond to stereotypes. He has enough clothes and photoshoots for both genders anyway. I love that this is for a lot of people beyond the idea of ​​what a man should wear, ”said another user. Another user commented saying, “Love this photo! It shows the world of today 2021! To all the people who say he wears heels, dressing if it makes him feel comfortable is his choice, it’s fine for him, but I think it’s fashion, it’s daring and creative! Belle is the lucky model for one of the world’s greatest Indian designers! I would love to be in this photo, it would be an honor! Here are some other comments from the article:







