This Toronto designer can turn your old clothes into something totally different

A Toronto designer can help you save money and keep your wardrobe durable by turning old clothes and even items like bags of rice into new clothes. Check Revamped and you’ll find vintage children’s sweaters made into pants, recycled vintage Raptors merchandise and tie-up vests made from curtains. Although there are “men” and “women” collections, the clothes are meant to be non-sexist. Owner and designer Katherine Duffin also does custom work, repairs and alterations. “I started taking clothes apart and studying their construction as a teenager. Vintage lover from the start, I liked some parts of the clothes and not others like the beautiful pattern, the ugly shape, so I would try to combine the aspects that I liked about each one. to create a whole new unique garment, ”Duffin told blogTO. “Passionate about vintage shopping, I have developed a passion for reuse, recycling and an attitude of“ doing ”and mending. I was a fan of the idea of ​​upcycling but never saw a style that spoke to me, so I started to develop my own style of revamping different vintage fabrics and adding value to clothes that have could end up in the landfill. “ Duffin is also behind the Koffee Kween espresso bar at 1652 Queen St. W., where Revamped is also based. Prices range from around $ 65 for a t-shirt or sweater to $ 250 for a pair of hi vis muy thai patchwork camouflage shorts. “My goal is to reduce fashion waste. Over time, I honed my skills to completely change the use of clothing or fabric, I turn sweatshirts into pants, bags of rice into sweaters and everything in between. Basically it started out as a curiosity. and has become an ecological passion, ”says Duffin. “My clothes are well received. The hoodies in particular are extremely comfortable. You literally wear a sweatshirt on your legs.” Besides the hooded pants, some of the clothes Duffin is most proud of are “a bag with a vintage teddy bear incorporated in it, a children’s dress made entirely from pieces from his mother’s wardrobe” and a “sweater- rice bag with a removable reusable bag. “ “My collection of revamped construction equipment has been a success. I hosted a fashion show in which every piece of clothing was made from construction vests with military print accents from another previously popular work apron… shorts, shirts, accessory skirts, ”says Duffin. “I combine nostalgia with function and creativity. Wearable art. The possibilities of what I can do and what I have in mind are seemingly endless.”







