The best fashion Instagrams of the week: Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, Lizzo and more





It was love weekend, everyone; the great feast of Valentine’s Day arrived and left last Sunday. The most extravagant display of tenderness came from Marc Jacobs. The designer posed in his office littered with balloons, several bouquets of roses and a giant teddy bear. His quote said it best. My home office is filled with LOVE, balloons, roses, a giant teddy bear and me dressed from head to toe in RED. My husband and I take some vacations very seriously. Lizzo, who showed off a red lace dress trimmed with black fur, was also clearly in the V-Day mood. She even outfitted the look with a matching garter belt. Kerwin Frost once again lived up to his incredible sartorial tricks. The host and masculine street style icon stepped out in a purple fur hat and matching Adidas velor track jacket. He also opted for the approved It girl shoe of the moment: a pair from UGG. We love a guy who can pull off the classic sheepskin look. Arca also wears some interesting shoes. While playing the guitar, the artist wore a sky blue Ivy Park tracksuit with a pair of towering Margiela Tabi boots. And speaking of Ivy Park, Reese Witherspoon also jumped into the Beyonc sales action. She posed in a box wearing a metallic brown quilted coat next to her pug dog. Cardi Bs week was full of looks, first shown off in a pink and Barbie look courtesy of Balmain, then heading to a yacht while wearing a string bikini and a dress made to mold the body, by designer Natalie Fedner. Finally, love blooms between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The actress uploaded a selfie of the duo backstage in tracksuits. She wore a red incarnation with fur slides, and her handsome mohawk opted for a blue plaid version with white Doc Martens without lacing. Now is not the exceptional time, however. The Machine Gun Kellys Necklace contains a vial of fox blood. The trends keep coming back: then couple Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie did this around the year 2000. Here, discover the best fashion Instagrams of the week.







