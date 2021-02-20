Kajal Aggarwal Stuns In Black Sequin Dress, Fans Say ‘Pretty You! ”





Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal recently took to social media to share a glamorous photo of herself. In the shared photo, she is seen posing for the camera while wearing an intense expression on her face. The actor mentioned his love for the color black through the caption of the post and also gave credits to those involved in creating this look. In the comments section of the article, her fans praised her beauty and style while hearing about her return to the big screen. Kajal Aggarwal kills in black Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a stunning photo of herself and his fans loved it in every way. In the shared photo, Kajal Aggarwal wears a stunning sequined dress while posing for the cameras. Her hand has been resting on her lip as she looks to her right. Her legs were crossed and the image clicked from the top angle. Kajal Aggarwal seems lost in thought as the professional image is clicked. Kajal Aggarwal is seen wearing a black robe studded with bronze and gold sequins. Her eye makeup has been kept sparkling with shapely eyebrows and a well-mixed base makeup. A bold brown brown lipstick was also added to the look, improving color coordination. Kajal Aggarwal wears the wet hairstyle in the photo and also opted for a stone studded bracelet, in the accessories. In the caption of the post, Kajal Aggarwal mentioned that she would stop wearing the color black whenever a darker color is invented. She also added the black heart emoticon for an added effect. She mentioned that the dress was by Rocky Star and the Vanda Fashion Gallery, while the styling was done by Pallavi. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwals’ Instagram post here. ReadKajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu take advantage of Valentine’s Day in Pollachi; See the pictures Also read what Kajal Aggarwal has been up to this week, from releasing ‘Live Telecast’ to covering wedding vows In the comments section of the post, a group of people praised the actors looking at the photo. Some people also added a bunch of emoticons to express their thought. Take a look at the comments here. Kajal Aggarwal reveals she couldn’t sleep while filming ‘Live Telecast’ Read alsoKajal Aggarwal highlights his own struggles growing up with bronchial asthma Image Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







