How Meghan Markle used her pregnancy announcement photo to promote sustainable fashion





Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry The Duke recently announced that they will become parents for the second time. Friend of the royal couple, Misan Harriman took to his official Twitter account to share a beautiful photo of the lovebirds and made the announcement. A spokesperson confirmed this happy news! The Duchess used her pregnancy announcement to send a powerful message. Read also – Prince Harry and Meghan will not return as active royals, confirms Buckingham Palace Meghan wears a gorgeous Carolina Herrera dress to reveal that she is expecting her second child. In an interview with The Telegraph, sustainability of designer Wes Gordon was on the Duchess’s mind. She was wearing the dress she had been given two years ago. Read also – Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is expecting their second child – Archie will become a big brother! “I did [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago. There is a reality, it’s 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone must do their part, ”Gordon told The Telegraph. “At Herrera, we are committed to researching sustainable fabrics. But the first thing someone can do for durability is to keep the parts you buy and use them longer. That’s why I think what Meghan has done is such a powerful message. Read also – Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July and says ‘losing a child means grieving unbearably’ Check out the photo posted by Misan Harriman: Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness the start of this love story, and my friend, I am honored to capture her growing up. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021 In the interview, Wes Gordon also explained why one should invest in clothes that bring joy year after year. The dress that was a few years old, the dress didn’t make the Duchess less special or less happy. The royal couple broke the news on Valentine’s Day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos