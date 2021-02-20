Fashion forward, backward | Cardinal points





By Hales Passino As the style evolves over the years, there will always be trends from previous decades that will make a happy comeback; much like an old friend stopping to visit. What we end up realizing is that sometimes the return is perhaps even more desirable than the beginning. On social media, mainly apps like TikTok, viewers can find an array of videos with looks from history books. Bell stockings were popularized in the 1960s for both men and women, they were often worn by live musicians like Mick Jagger, Cher, Stevie Nicks and Jimi Hendrix. Bell bottoms are denim or legging-like material, fit tightly over the thighs, and begin to flare from the knee down. No matter how small or small anyone is, they are always complementary, especially when paired with heeled boots like the go-gos or the Doc Martens. Another fashion focus is sunglasses that are much too large and bulky. The style of the frames is a dime a dozen. There are cat eyes. Theres rounding. Theres square. Whichever style suits you best, they will effortlessly flaunt that layer of mystery and drama on the face. It was a must see for old Hollywood icons like Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, and Sharon Tate, who did their best to understand the constant flashes of the cameras and the bright lights of the paparazzi. Pins and badges serve to be the real initiators of streetwear conversation. They come with bizarre graphics, political slogans, popular logos, etc. They can be dated to the War of Independence, worn by soldiers in battle to indicate their rank. Over the years, political candidates have distributed pins and badges as an effective campaign tool. While pins and patches can be attached to a jacket or purse, sometimes wearing them over a simple shirt or sweater makes them much more visible. As Scott McKenzie of The Mamas and the Papas once sang, be sure to wear flowers in your hair. Flowers have always been synonymous with 1960s hippie culture and flower power; the movement of those who have worked to bring about political and societal change through passive resistance and non-violent protest. Flower crowns have become increasingly popular headdresses to wear in wedding ceremonies in recent years. They can also be simply used as a decoration on flat crown western dress hats, much like the ones Bob Dylan wore at the time of his desire in the 1970s. Fringed and feathered hair, suitable mainly for straight hair, is popular for extra body essence and volume. It also looks a lot like a bird’s feathers. To get the look, it is best to add layers in your hair and wear a center part with bangs. Farrah Fawcett, one of the Charlies Angels originals, really had this look in the 1980s. Purely based on observation, an idea of ​​what vintage style trends can recirculate: bandanas worn over boots. They can be worn in place of headbands, masks and scarves, so why not incorporate them into shoes? Email Hales Passino at [email protected]

