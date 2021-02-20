Florida women dress up as grannies in an attempt to bypass the coronavirus vaccination queue | World | News





The two women, aged 34 and 44, reportedly showed up at a vaccination center near Orlando wearing old-fashioned hats and gloves to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Images of the arrested couple have since been released online, showing the two Florida women wearing face masks and visors with two gray caps covering their hair. An official can be heard informing the duo “now you won’t get your second” and warning them that they had wasted their time and that of the officials.

The two women can then be seen outside their car receiving an intrusion warning because they had not “been invited to be at the scene”. ABC affiliate WFTV reported that the two had valid vaccination cards for their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine but there were no plans to receive their second vaccine. Orange County health official Dr Raul Pino said: ‘I don’t know how they escaped [detection] for the first time, but they came with the gloves, the glasses, everything, and they’re probably in their twenties. Additional security was sent to the vaccination center after repeated attempts to access vaccination without a valid invitation to attend. JUST IN: Bird flu outbreak: seven people test positive for the virus – first-ever human case

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that four additional vaccines would be rolled out statewide to speed up distribution in low-income areas. The new centers will be built in Tampa, Miami, Jacksonville and Orlando. US President Joe Biden has predicted that “we will approach normality by the end of the year” as vaccination efforts in the country continue to expand until the population is fully immunized. The United States remains one of the worst affected countries in the world since the coronavirus pandemic first struck last year. READ MORE: No10 faces inquiries into ‘Carrie Symond’s influence in Downing Street’

North Carolina reported that none of the 163,000 expected doses of Moderna had been delivered and only a few of the 127,000 vials purchased from Pfizer had arrived. Despite the internal problems Mr. Biden has faced, the US president announced on Friday that the country would invest $ 4 billion to ensure the delivery of vaccines to the poorest countries. The move marks a complete turnaround from the policy Washington adopted under the Trump administration.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos