The 10 most impractical character outfit choices, ranked

Whether it’s overusing Casual Friday or wearing the wrong clothes for a business event, Dunder Mifflin employees have made the wrong calls to The Office.

All alongOfficeofnine seasons the good folks from Dunder Mifflin Scranton and beyond have graced viewers with impeccable comedic timing and inappropriate moments that are too awkward and worthy of a laugh. In this direction,Office also gave viewers some mind-blowing fashion moments.

Whether it was a holiday, an office party, or your average workday, some outfits were impractical for the job they were doing or the event they were attending. However, their failed fashion moments only add to the hilarity of the show. So what has been the biggest fashion disaster?

ten Oscar games on the beach

In “Beach Games”, Michael surprised everyone with a trip to the “beach” for a day of fun in the sun. The office didn’t know much, they had an ulterior motive, they wanted to see who had what it took to become the next regional manager if he was to be promoted at the company.

Most of the staff dressed appropriately for the day outside but Oscar seemed a bit reserved. He wore typical clothes that one wore in the office. There’s no way her dress pants and buttons are breathable for a sunny day at the beach.

9 Val at the office Christmas party

In “Christmas Wishes,” Darryl’s crush on Val was at an all-time high and he invited her to the office Christmas party. He told her that their holiday season was pretty fancy and for dressing up.

Poor Val showed up in a plum ball gown while everyone was in casual (albeit Christmas-themed) attire. Val was mortified but had no choice but to hold the party in an overly formal dress.

8 Kelly polka dot dress

When Kelly heard that Ryan was returning to Scranton from head office, she didn’t want to waste time. Her mission was to win him back and pave the way through fashion. She was wearing a polka dot dress with heart-shaped earrings and was waiting for the right moment to approach it. And while Kelly looked beautiful, that dress was totally impractical for a day stuck in the cabin.

7 Carol’s outfit at Kelly Diwali’s party

To be fair to Carol, it wasn’t her fault she dressed like a cheerleader at a Diwali party; Michael offensively compared Indian culture ensembles to costumes.

Michaels showed up in his Halloween costume and his cheerleader-dressed girlfriend Carol was able to save her outfit but she was humiliated all night.

6 Michael in winter without a coat

Michael wanted nothing more than to keep the party going when he returned from Jamacia. He was not ready to accept the fact that he was no longer on vacation; he was in Scranton, Pa., and had to get back into work mode.

To extend his holiday vibe, Michael came out with his new instrument and continued to sing “Feeling, Hot, Hot, Hot” even though it was anything but hot. There was snow on the ground and Michael was outside without a jacket, pretending to be in the tropics.

5 Meredith’s Relaxed Friday Dress

The rules for casual Friday were not clear to the Scranton office. Oscar wore open-toed shoes and Meredith’s dress showed… a little too much of her. No one should be ashamed of loving revealing clothes, but it’s not the most appropriate choice for wearing an outfit that exposes parts of your body to work … even on casual Fridays.

4 Dwight’s Pumpkin Head

In a cold opening, Dwight prepared for Halloween by putting a pumpkin on his head. Soon after, he realized that the pumpkin was too tight and he couldn’t remove it. He continued to carry the pumpkin and assumed it would come off as soon as it started to rot. But in reality, carrying a giant pumpkin on your head is not practical in all settings.

3 Tissue box shoes Kevin

While in western New York City for Pam and Jim’s wedding, Kevin left his shoes at his door to be professionally cleaned. But the next morning he found out that the hotel staff threw them away because the smell was so awful.

In Kevin’s mind, his only option was to turn tissue boxes into shoes. He said flats were a huge topic of conversation. They were certainly unconventional, but by the end of the night he was frosting his feet from having no support.

2 Kevin during a fun run

In “Fun Run,” the entire office signed up to run a poorly planned 5K to support the search for a cure for rabies. The big problem? The 5 km was designed in such a way that it didn’t stop at the office. Employees were literally running further from Dunder Mifflin. Nevertheless, everyone wore matching “Race for the Cure” shirts. And then there was Kevin …

He opted for his professional outfit, which begs the question of whether he even had running clothes. Running a 5k with a tie, pants, and dress shoes is one way to be uncomfortable.

1 Dwight on earth day

When Dunder Mifflin took on a recycling initiative, Dwight took it upon himself to scare everyone and recycle smarter. He started out sane in an Earth Day themed shirt and khakis, but quickly turned into “Recyclops”.

Over the years, Dwight’s Recyclops outfit has gotten more intense. He was wearing a hockey helmet and pads and a huge sign on his chest that said aggressive words. Sitting at a desk all day while wearing uncomfortable sports equipment couldn’t have been fun.

