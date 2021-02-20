Skinny Ariela Shows Off Weight Loss In Pretty Red Dress





90 Day Fianc: The Other Way season 2 The love of Biniyam star Ariela Weinberg amazes IG fans with a photo that shows massive weight loss and a dramatic makeover.

Just like Angela Deem, she 90 day fianc Teammate Ariela Weinberg has also turned heads with her weight loss. Since he played in 90 day fianc: the other way season 2 as Biniyam Shibre’s pregnant partner, Ariela has changed a lot. Not only did her relationship with Biniyam magically improve after the finale, Ariela also sports a slender figure that is nothing but enviable. And to reinforce the shocking reactions her makeover is getting lately, 90 day fianc Star Ariela posted a new pic with her wearing a sultry, see-through red dress. Things have improved for Ariela and Biniyams’ future together since 90 day fianc: the other way season 2 has ended. During the show, in Princeton, New Jersey, resident Ariela had many issues with Ethiopian Biniyam, from her job to her religious beliefs. The TLC couple fought so hard that Bini even once said that pregnant Ari was possessed by an evil spirit. To advance the 90 day fianc According to BabyCools beliefs, Ariela repeatedly threatened to return to America, just as his ex-wife Bria had done with her son Simon. But after baby Aviels’ emergency birth and baptism, Ariela turned a new leaf and accepted. 90 day fianc Biniyams boyfriend proposal. However, offscreen, Ariela also introduced a new slim version of herself after losing all of her post-baby Avi weight. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Ariela De Biniyam Has An Underestimate, Asks IG For Serious Help It was sure 90 day fianc celebrity Ariela Danielles Instagram that fans first saw appear unrecognizable with a weight loss makeover, and also happier. Ariela and Biniyam no longer in Ethiopia as she made the best use of Kenya’s beaches to pose in a bikini. And while some hopeful fans wondered why Ariela hadn’t returned to the US with Biniyam and Avi yet, most couldn’t stop talking about her revamped look. Soon, 90 day fianc New mom Ariela revealed the shed lost 50 pounds in total and the secret is breastfeeding. In fact, Ariela admitted that she had also fed Aviel until this day, although he is now over a year old. However, despite seeing Ariela share awesome new photos of herself every day, fans were stunned to see the 90 day fianc star in her seductive long red dress. Feeling cute, don’t take my picture! Ariela joked in her story caption as the photo showed her animal print swimsuit underneath the see-through dress. And to compare her transformation to her 90 day fianc herself, Ariela also posted a photo of her pregnant belly carrying baby Biniyams Avi. This is nothing new for 90 day fianc stars end up looking like a different person overnight, especially since the show is most often filmed almost a year ago before it airs. But Arielas’ terrific look came as a surprise to many, even as fans discovered pictures of baby Biniyams taking Botox photos. But as Ariela explains, her weight loss seems to be natural and it’s all thanks to 90 day fianc most popular baby fan community right now, Avi Bavi. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Fans Thought Yazan’s New Girlfriend Lulu Looks Like Ariela Source: Ariela Weinberg / Instagram 90 day fiancée: skinny Angela Deem is half her age in stunning new pic

About the Author Saylee padwal

(999 articles published)

Saylee Padwal is a reality TV feature writer for Screen Rant. More from Saylee Padwal







