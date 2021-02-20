Rodrigo enjoys ‘City’s best football career’

Rodrigo believes he is currently playing the best football of his career at City.

The defensive midfielder, who joined the Club in the summer of 2019, has played a key role in the recent record-breaking Premier League leaders’ streak, with Pep Guardiola’s men winning 17 straight games in all competitions.

Taking advantage of his best form spell in sky blue, the Spaniard credits increasing familiarity with Guardiolas’ style of play, the English league and his teammates.

Since I came here for sure [it is the best football I have played], Rodrigo thinks.

Individually I had one more year of experience, I adapted better in games and of course I think the level up that we have reached like I have never seen this here.

Pep has been the same since my arrival. He just wants the best for the team and everyone’s best performance and growth. This is what he wants.

Since my arrival he has helped me a lot to grow and we have shown with specific players that they are not the same players as the last few years and that they have reached their best level and that is so important.

I think the competition and the high level of the Premier League make you grow and of course the coach on a daily basis. I have spent two years with him now and have not known him since I came here.

We learn every day; we are trying to learn what he says and learn about him. It is an everyday issue and not just specific things.

I’m part of an amazing team with amazing human beings. There is an incredible environment in the team.

We all train together and we are a family because I spend more time with them than with my real family.

It’s an amazing environment and I love to play with everyone. Everyone has their own personality and skills and I learn about everyone.

They raise the level and they make you grow to the same level. It’s the good thing about this team, we all want to be on the same level.

We fight and compete with others as a team and that’s the only way.

If my teammate is okay and growing, so should I. This is the only way to achieve what we want as a team.

I feel that I fit in very well in this team, the team helped me a lot and that I am very involved in this praise, so I am very happy.

We just want to continue with this and the team is more confident in what they are doing. Sometimes when you’re not getting the results, you think you’re doing the wrong thing.

Since the lockdown last year I think the team has taken a step forward and this is the result of work over a long period.

In search of our 18th consecutive victory – and our 25th unbeaten game – City will travel to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday in a kick-off at 4.30pm UK time.

Hailing his team’s mentality as a determining factor in our resumption of fortunes, Rodrigo adds that maintaining the current level of focus – individually and collectively – will allow the league leaders to succeed.

I think (the mentality) is the key this season for us, he continued.

I don’t think we were doing that bad, but the level in this league is like that. If you are not at your high level you can lose points or lose and it happened at the start of the season.

I think we have taken a step forward since the last loss. The team were mentally focused and working harder.

I remember we all agreed that we could all do more individually for the team and that is why the key to the team is in individual performance and we look to ourselves and think that we can do a little more for the team.

It’s amazing what the team is doing. Getting 17 consecutive wins is very difficult and I think we have to take a look and see what we are doing because it is not easy.

We want to continue with this because it is the only way to get things done. We have to keep working, have the same mentality and not give up and fight until the end.

I am so happy and proud of it. I feel really good and with every game I’m growing as a player.

The preparation (for Arsenal) is not much different [from the reverse fixture]. We have changed our situation but not the fact that we are going to fight to the end and face this match as if it were a final.

It will be a tough game at Arsenal, so we have to keep the level if we want to win.

They have a very good team and they can punish anyone, so we have to focus on what we’re doing.

We are all going to be crucial and so important [until the end of the season].

There are so many games and we will fight for every trophy.

We don’t think much about that because we just focus on every game, the next game and that’s the only way to achieve great things.

There is only one team that wins the trophy and 19 teams not. It’s very hard and difficult, so I always say, “Don’t give up and keep going” because we are doing amazing things, but only by working and staying focused can we keep going.

