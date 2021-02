NYC Bridal Shop refuses to reimburse bride for wedding dress: costume

She wants to say no to the dress, but the besieged bridal shop, she bought her wedding dress claiming that she cannot afford to leave it. Jessica Ke, 42, went to Bridal Reflections on Fifth Avenue in March, hoping to find her dream dress for a wedding slated for November. Ke was “strongly urged” to purchase a floor sample of a stunning $ 15,000 Galia Lahav “Ruth” dress, with vendors at the salon warning her that she would not be able to purchase a custom dress at. time due to impending closures related to the pandemic. Ke is alleging in a lawsuit against the store. When Bridal Reflections reduced the price to $ 9,000 and included changes, Ke accepted the deal, filing a deposit of $ 5,300, she said in her Manhattan Supreme Court legal documents. Coronavirus restrictions closed the store the next day. When Bridal Reflections reopened this summer, Ke called to request a refund of her deposit in part because the pandemic had canceled her wedding plans, she claims in court documents. The Cushman & Wakefield employee claims the store not only refused to return her dough, but also refused to make any changes, forcing her to go to court to collect her down payment. It’s not, Anthony Micari, co-owner of Bridal Reflections, told The Post. Micari said the store would be happy to make changes to the A-line dress, which features 3D petals, sequins and a dramatic plunging neckline paired with a bold, thigh-high slit and offered credit to the Ke store if she still did not want it. the Lahav. Ke initially denied signing a contract for the dress that specified “no refunds,” then disputed the charge with his credit card company, a challenge the store won, Micari said. The store owner said “hundreds and hundreds of brides” have had to postpone their ceremonies and “as a business we and the salons across the country have decided that we cannot offer refunds on orders because it was not economically viable and put the stores out of business. “ But Ke was not satisfied and reportedly said to a manager, “Hey ma’am, take the fuckin ‘it, you’re a high end store and have a lot of money,” the store charges. “The dress is still in the living room and ready for her when it’s ready to pay the balance and collect it. It is simply unfair that a client can change their mind and put a business at risk by portraying us in a negative light during these difficult times, ”added Micari. Ke had attempted to negotiate by offering to pay a fine, but was rejected, his lawyer, Adam Roth, said. “Due to COVID, associated health issues, and after the loss of an immediate family member, Ms. Ke did not have the luxury of attending a formal wedding. It is frankly shocking that any business is so unfriendly and callous in a year of global crisis, ”said Roth.

