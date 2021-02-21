Selma Blair’s leg was ‘numb’ at Christian Siriano show





Selma Blair felt early symptoms of multiple sclerosis while walking in a Christian Siriano fashion show. Blair was the first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS, in August 2018 and has since been outspoken about navigating the incurable disease. While the first symptoms of MS are often blurred or double vision, several symptoms can likely follow, including difficulty with balance and coordination, muscle weakness, and numbness, among others. Blair said in an Instagram caption that his left leg was numb during the Siriano show at New York Fashion Week in February 2018. A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) “3 years ago,” wrote Blair, 48. “My two dearest friends came to watch Siriano’s show. I walked that day. In the show. I first noticed my leg was numb. When I first stepped out. . I couldn’t feel the ground or left leg. My brain was trying to calculate. “ The actress described feeling “stunned” when joining other celebrities as Danielle Brooks and Ashley Graham on the red carpet podium. “It barely ruined my day,” Blair wrote. “Art and Carolyn shot my favorite images. In this amazing New York space. After the show was over. And what a show it was. The greats.” The “Cruel Intentions” star accompanied the post with four photos from the New York Fashion Week event. Since disclosing her diagnosis, Blair has regularly shared updates about her condition on her Instagram account. According to PeopleBlair’s disease caused him to have difficulty speaking and being able to fully use his left leg, causing him to use a cane to walk. She underwent treatment, including a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy. In May 2020, Blair shared a video of her walking in leg braces in the midst of his ongoing battle with MS. Most recently, Blair revealed that she was able to go horseback riding again after being forced to avoid the activity due to MS. She bought a horse named Nibbles just before her diagnosis. A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) “When I bought Nibbles three years ago, it was my biggest investment in me,” Blair wrote in a caption published in late January. “A sober me with more and more constant exhaustion. I didn’t feel my butt or my left leg on my horse.” She said she had “problems with proprioception, inability to sit still, spasms, contractions. Shaking. Dystonia increased.” “I just laughed and thought getting old was impossible! But it was ms and it got too fat and I had to take a break until now,” Blair wrote. “I’m at the beginning. Yet. And I can’t stop smiling. I can’t. When I’m at the barn. I finally have the white unicorn that I can’t believe is in my room. life and I want to rise to the occasion. “







