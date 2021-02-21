Beyonce sizzles in a curvaceous leather dress and cleavage white jumpsuit as she flaunts sexy looks for Ivy Park





BEYONCE sizzled in a tight leather dress and low-cut jumpsuit as she flaunted her sexy looks for Ivy Park. The singer was in different colors as she modeled more items from her latest range, dubbed Icy Park which is a winter themed partnership with Adidas. ten Beyonce unveiled her Winter Wonderland style collection Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram She donned a sky blue bodycon dress which she teamed with a matching oversized coat. Another round of blows saw him slip into a all-in-one white plunge. This was accompanied by a flowing scarf, hat and padded winter jacket. Another look was a magenta pink cropped top and leggings in an original animal print. ten The singer presented a series of different looks from her new range Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram ten Beyonce looked pretty in pink as she threw it behind her new launch Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram ten The star gave fans photos of her modeling of her latest clothes Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram The mother of three was do everything possible to promote its range continuously for the past few weeks. Last week, the 39-year-old riding a white plastic-wrapped sofa as she posed for pictures to promote her latest clothing collection. ten She showed off her famous curves by showcasing her unique designs Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram ten And a lot of skin ten The star really heats things up in winter Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram Hailey Bieber,Gucci Maneand Dallas-born singer Kaash Paige also modeled the collection. It launched online worldwide yesterday at Adidas, followed by a release today in “select stores around the world.” Beyonce shares three children: Ivy, nine, and Rumi and Sir, both three, with her husband, the rapper Jay Z. ten Beyonce’s new collection draws inspiration from winter adventures Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram ten She showed off her curves while modeling her last clothes Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram ten Beyonce goes pink as she gives fans a sneak peek at her new lineup Credit: @ Beyonce / Instagram Exclusive ‘WORST NIGHTMARE’ I was afraid I gave my new baby HIV, broke down, says Trisha Goddard Exclusive $ 2 billion KISS Kim and Kanye to share $ 2 billion fortune equally unless he takes to Twitter ENTIRE AGAIN What the five members of Atomic Kitten are doing now – from bankruptcy to heartbreak Hard to smile Katie Price heard about lip filling in a deleted post shared by Carl RILEY’S LIFE! Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley Reveals Glamorous Makeup Makeover For TV Appearance SECRET OF SEX Megan Barton-Hanson reveals the truth about Love Island antics that will bore fans It’s likely that Beyonce’s continued promotional campaign will do just as well as her past efforts. Beyonce previously launched Ivy Park in March 2016, via Topshop. Singer Halo is currently working on her seventh solo album. She is up for nine Grammy awards in the next few months. Beyonce Showcases Her Breathtaking New Outfits And Shows Them In A League Of Ivy All Her Own







