Mother teaches black history while dressing





The daily beast Another GOP representative fled Texas Via Private Jetat Height of deep freeze crisis Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power Tuesday night at his Fort Bend County home, and Wednesday morning he jumped in his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Fla., His untimely escape occurred the same day, Senator Ted. Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm turned into a crisis unique to Texas. Millions of people were left without electricity or running water as temperatures dropped below freezing, killing at least 30 people. Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst , 30% of his house flooded and he started to see mold. Still recovering from an illness she’s been battling for two weeks, and my adult daughter’s bedroom, who is mentally disabled and still lives with us, has been flooded, Cruz said. This rapper donated free water to Houston. Gates told local KPRC 2 Houston television station in an interview that he needed to go to a place where he had reliable power, a reliable internet connection, and service. reliable telephone in order to continue his professional tasks. couldn’t stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the second best option, but adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a Fort Bend Star reporter tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates had flown to Orlando for a business meeting. I spoke to the chief of staff at @GatesforTexas today. . Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a major supplier in Orlando and is coming back tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he attended a meeting with a seller for his property management company in Florida, but denied it was pre- planned. He also said the Fort Bend Stars source was not his real chief of staff, so many voters were in the same predicament and they hadn’t had a chance to catch a flight and leave town. , Cynthia Ginyard, President of Fort Bend County. Democrats, said KPRC 2. No, you can’t turn up the heat. No, you can’t bring the water back. But you can be there, she said. Constituents were also furious when they discovered the theft of their representative. It would have been really good if a state official was helping out on the ground, working in a center warming, wrapping food, etc. that immediately (fly off) in a private plane when the going gets tough, Brian Walz, a Gates constituent, told the Houston Chronicle. My neighbors couldn’t do that when his pipe burst I guess Gates took over as Senator Cruzs, the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook The lawmaker returned home on Friday. Man-made disaster: Texas death toll continues to rise from brutal cold. Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders to come under fire during the winter storm. Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican heads of state of leaving Texas vulnerable to disaster due to years of neglect and corporate loyalty.The Republicans … the state of Texas either through incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico as everyone here freezes with no power and no water, said at MSNBC Rep. Julin Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio. Republicans in Texas took a market-driven approach to utilities, which resulted in a uniquely isolated power grid, unconnected to other state grids and not federally regulated. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory grid winterization. Conservative Governor Greg Abbott has also selected appointees to the Public Utilities Commission, which regulates the states’ energy grid operator, Energy Reliability. Council of Texas (ERCOT). These appointees quickly walked away from a multi-year contract with a nonprofit watchdog that independently oversaw the work of the commissions and helped enforce state protocols, like the aging guidelines, reported The Houston Chronicle. Abbott retracted his original charge that the crisis was triggered by a blackout. in renewal energy sources, but he continued to blame ERCOT for the crisis. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal by referring to a climate bill that is not yet law.More from The Daily Beast Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

